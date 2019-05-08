Slow Food NYC To Honor Naama Tamir Of Lighthouse Restaurant With Snailblazer Award At 8th Annual "Slow Down" Event On May 13

"Community is a crucial element of the work we're doing," says Naama Tamir, owner of Lighthouse. "Beyond recycling and composting, we collaborate with like-minded, green organizations to grow and educate ourselves, our dedicated staff, and the guests that support us every day."

Since opening Lighthouse in 2011 with her brother and partner Assaf Tamir, their team has blazed a path for unified and sustainable restaurant practices throughout the city. In 2016, they opened a second location named Lighthouse Outpost in SoHo and remain committed to embodying community, honesty, and warmth through food that is locally sourced from farmers and growers they love. Naama collaborates closely with a number of community organizations that support sustainable food including BABAR (Brooklyn Allied Bars and Restaurants), the NFL (No Free Lunch) sustainability platform at the Institute of Public Knowledge, the Fair Kitchens Initiative, the James Beard Foundation's Impact Program, and more.

"We are honored to welcome Naama into our family of food changemakers across New York City," says Martina Kenworthy, board co-chair at Slow Food NYC. "With an unmatched commitment to restaurant sustainability and delicious cuisine, her dedication to community is an example of what it means to bring good, clean and fair food to all."

The celebration will feature drinks and delectable bites from regional producers served alongside menu items from the Lighthouse team. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive, food-centric experiences throughout the evening with all proceeds benefiting Slow Food NYC's Urban Harvest food education programs that demonstrate the importance of local, seasonal, and quality food to human and environmental health for more than 2,000 New York City children. Slow Food NYC also operates Urban Harvest at Ujima , a seasonal and tuition-free community farm in East New York offering a diverse range of programs for local children that shape the way New York City interacts with its food.

Past Snailblazer honorees include Chef Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern, Entrepreneur Jessamyn Rodriquez of Hot Bread Kitchen and Chef Bill Telepan, Director of Sustainability at the Institute of Culinary Education.

The 2019 "Slow Down" Spring Soiree festivities will kick off with a VIP oyster cocktail hour at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at Lighthouse (145 Borinquen Place, Brooklyn, NY 11211) followed by general admission at 7 p.m.

To buy tickets visit: http://www.slowfoodnyc.org/events

For those who can't attend, you can still support Slow Food NYC's good, clean, and fair programs by making a donation or volunteering: http://www.slowfoodnyc.org/getinvolved

About Slow Food NYC

Slow Food NYC is the New York City chapter of Slow Food, a non-profit, member-supported organization founded in 1989 to counteract the culture of fast food. Slow Food stands against the disappearance of local food traditions and people's dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from, how it tastes and how our food choices affect the rest of the world. We work to create a food system based on the principles of high quality and taste, environmental sustainability, and social justice—in essence, a food system that is good, clean and fair. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Alexander Craig, Slow Food NYC Board Member

alexander.craig@slowfoodnyc.org

SOURCE Slow Food NYC