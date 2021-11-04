Slow Table Simplifies the Hosting Experience this Holiday Season with its All-New Approach to Gourmet Meal Kits

Slow Table goes beyond the food, mindfully considering the key ingredients to creating a joyful gathering ambiance and pairing the dining experience in each box with sommelier selected wines, chic table decor, and music playlists -- all available at Slow-Table.com. Unique in the marketplace, Slow Table brings its community an education component as well. Within each box, hosts find an easy-to-follow blueprint for assembly and serving instructions as well as the story on each product, in an effort to simplify the prep process and make anyone's hosting efforts truly impressive.