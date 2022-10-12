Slow Your Roll! Kellogg's® Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Cereal is Back

Kellogg listens to fans and unites with Cinnabon® once again to bring back the iconic, fan-favorite cereal for the first time since 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a five-year hiatus, numerous pleas from fans on social media and even an online petition, Kellogg and Cinnabon® are teaming up again to bring devoted cereal fans just what they've been asking for with the long-awaited return of Kellogg's® Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Cereal.

Filled with mini crispy cinnamon-swirl shaped pieces topped with cinnamon sugar and sweet frosting flavor, each nostalgia-evoking bite of Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal delivers the warmth and sweetness of Cinnabon's iconic bakery treats.

Cereal fans rejoice! After a five-year hiatus, Kellogg® is teaming up with Cinnabon® once again to bring back the fan-favorite Kellogg’s Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Cereal at retailers nationwide this fall.

"Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued1," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "After first reintroducing Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal in a whole new Jumbo Snax form last year, we're thrilled to finally be able to grant fans' wishes and bring back the original cereal fans know and love."

"For years, Cinnabon and Kellogg's fans alike have been asking for us to collaborate again and bring back one of their favorite cereals," said Dave Mikita, President, Focus Brands Global Channels and Licensing. "Now the wait is finally over, and fans can once again enjoy the delicious taste of Cinnabon in cereal form."

Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal is rolling out at Sam's Club in October and at additional retailers nationwide in December 2022 for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.7-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.9-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Cinnabon

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey cinnamon roll, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon/, or visit www.cinnabon.com/.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, used under license.

1 Source: Kellogg internal consumer contacts, 2018-today

SOURCE Kellogg Company