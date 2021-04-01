SLR Capital Partners Names Phil Guerin Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a leading commercial finance platform with expertise across cash flow and specialty finance senior secured financing solutions for U.S. middle market companies, announces that Phil Guerin, Senior Partner and Head of Originations, has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, Mr. Guerin has joined SLR's Investment Committee. We appreciate and recognize Mr. Guerin's leadership role in delivering the firm's full suite of financing solutions to its clients.

As a Senior Partner and Head of Originations at SLR, Mr. Guerin has played an important role in the sponsor finance business as well as SLR's specialty finance platform. He serves as a board member for all of SLR's specialty finance companies and leads SLR's global origination effort.

"We are pleased to name Mr. Guerin Chief Marketing Officer of SLR Capital Partners," said Michael Gross, Co-Founder of SLR Capital Partners. "He has been instrumental in expanding our investment platform and fostering collaboration across the firm."

"As our Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Guerin will continue to lead the firm's origination efforts," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Founder of SLR Capital Partners. "The experience and insight he brings to our capital allocation decisions will continue to benefit our investment process as a member of SLR's Investment Committee."

About SLR Capital Partners

SLR Capital Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments. Currently, the Advisor manages over $7.5 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage, across its public and private BDCs, private credit funds and separately managed accounts.

Since its formation in 2006, SLR Capital Partners' platform has invested over $13.0 billion in approximately 1,300 different portfolio companies with approximately 200 private equity sponsors. The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 30 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

Investor Relations Contact

646-308-8770

SOURCE SLR Capital Partners, LLC