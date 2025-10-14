SLR Capital Partners Welcomes Mac Fowle as President of Asset-Based Lending

Accelerates growth of firm's Specialty Finance platform amid rising demand for flexible solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a private credit platform operating in specialty finance direct lending to U.S. middle market companies, today announced that Mac Fowle has joined the firm as President of Asset-Based Lending ("ABL").

In this newly created role, Fowle will lead the expansion of SLR's ABL platform by leveraging his more than 20 years of experience in the ABL industry for U.S. middle market borrowers. Fowle will report to Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, Co-Founders of SLR, and Cedric Henley, Chief Risk Officer of Specialty Finance. Fowle's expertise will complement SLR's current ABL leadership team across its specialty finance businesses, which consists of longstanding industry veterans. His focus will be on expanding SLR's ABL capabilities beyond the platform's existing strong ABL franchise. Since 2012, SLR has invested in private credit verticals such as factoring, accounts receivable financing, inventory lending, lending against commercial finance portfolios, equipment financing and leasing, and life sciences finance.

"We are excited to welcome Mac to SLR as we continue to expand our Specialty Finance capabilities," said Bruce Spohler and Michael Gross, Co-Founders of SLR. "His leadership, experience, and expertise across Asset-Based Lending will be invaluable as we build on the firm's nearly two decades of success, ensuring that both borrowers and investors benefit from the full strength of our platform. We look forward to working closely with Mac as we capitalize on the attractive environment and substantial addressable market for ABL in North America."

Prior to joining SLR, Fowle served as Global Head of Asset-Based Lending for J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking, responsible for leading the ABL group and supporting client financing needs for Commercial & Investment Banking clients. Earlier, he served as Chief Risk Officer for ABL at J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking and was a Managing Director in High Yield and Leveraged Loan Capital Markets, where he was responsible for originating and distributing ABL loans, leveraged loans, and high-yield bonds. Fowle joined J.P. Morgan in 2007 and has been active in leveraged finance and asset-based lending for more than two decades.

"I am excited to join SLR at this important time in the firm's expansion," said Mac Fowle, President of Asset-Based Lending at SLR Capital Partners. "SLR has built a longstanding and comprehensive platform with an impressive track record across multiple Specialty Finance asset classes, and I look forward to working with the team to further broaden the firm's ABL offering for both our investors and borrowers."

The appointment marks a significant milestone in SLR's growth trajectory, underscoring its commitment to expanding its offerings to borrowers and sponsors while remaining resolutely focused on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for the firm's investors. Founded in 2006, the SLR platform employs approximately 320 professionals across 20 U.S. offices which provide a broad range of specialty finance capital solutions.1 SLR's existing ABL franchise provides the platform with a strong foundation for future expansion.

Founded in 2006, SLR is a diversified middle market private credit solutions platform. The firm is an SEC-registered investment adviser and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance senior secured loans. SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC).

Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, the Co-Founders of SLR, began investing together in 2006 and formed SLR in January 2007. SLR Capital Partners, LLC has its headquarters in New York with approximately 65 employees. The additional employees and offices are of the commercial finance portfolio companies owned by SLR Investment Corp.

