This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion following its acquisition of sbe's hotel brands and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators.

SLS Announces First Hotel in the Middle East with the Opening of SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences on April 5th

Using the SLS Hotels & Residences' global perspective gained from its expanding network of hospitality properties, SLS Dubai presents a host of truly enriching and elevated experiences via its portfolio of diversely distinct luxury brands. From Fi'lia, the entirely female-run restaurant that celebrates food & identity, to Carna by the award-winning Italian butcher Dario Cecchini's contemporary steakhouse, SLS Dubai's culinary venues are a testament to the hospitality hallmarks of the SLS brand.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe states, "We are happy to announce the official opening of SLS Dubai. We are excited to deliver culinary concepts like Fi'lia, our Italian concept, which will at this specific location focus on empowering the incredible leadership team of women, from our chefs to mixologists to managers. We truly believe that the property will be a highly sought-after destination for global travelers and locals alike."

Located in the Downtown district, SLS Dubai offers incomparable 360-degree views over the city, with unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, along with a clear overhead of the calming Dubai Creek. The impressive 75-storey tower makes SLS Dubai one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region. Developed in collaboration with international architecture firm Aedas, SLS Dubai features 254 expertly designed hotel rooms by acclaimed designer Paul Bishop, 371 residential units, 321 hotel apartments and in true SLS fashion, contemporary art, sleek accents & exceptional fittings that are unique characteristics of the brand's DNA. Bishop, along with his team at Bishop Design, are responsible for the design of the hotel in its entirety, including all of the F&B venues, public spaces as well as the rooms.

Dakota Development, a subsidiary of sbe, provided technical service support for the entire development process including partnering with Bishop Design on SLS's public spaces and food and beverage venues.

Hotel guests will enter through the ground atrium, take an express elevator to the opulent Sky Lobby on the 71st floor, giving them panoramic views of the city's skyline. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a grand marble bar highlight S Bar, a lounge area where the menu is playfully divided between healthy, angelic options and sinful, decadent ones. Take your pick.

On the 75th floor, sits Privilege, a lounge and nightlife venue, featuring the region's highest two infinity pools offering coveted and unobstructed views of Dubai. Privilege is also home to the iconic SLS brand duck, placing it at the top of Dubai's most Instagram-worthy destinations.

A modern yet sophisticated coffee brand, called EllaMia, greets guest on the ground floor. Promising a sensory and sensual experience, 12 Chairs is a caviar bar that showcases the very best of caviar exclusively reserved for only a few select guests.

SLS Dubai also includes sbe's signature Ciel Spa, the epitome of luxury with treatment rooms, plunge pools, a hair and nail salon, a fully equipped gym and two outdoor terraces.

Ultimately, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences is a locale that celebrates what it means to be part of a global community - one where likeminded individuals seek connection, inspiration, wellness, art and lively conversations - essentially, the pulse of the SLS experience. Residents of Dubai and travellers of the world, it's time to let the magic begin.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About SLS

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Hallandale Beach by 2022. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

