SLS, Mondrian & Hyde Partner With Barilla Group For A New Experiential Culinary Collaboration

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS, Mondrian and Hyde Hotel today announced a global partnership with Barilla Group, the world's largest producer of pasta. The collaboration brings a series of integrations and brand activations to guests featuring the finest Barilla products at a time when both eating out and travel are once again thriving across the globe.

SLS, Mondrian and Hyde Hotels form part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnership Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing of Ennismore said, "Our commitment to collaborating with like-minded brands, bringing guests unique and unexpected experiences continues. Barilla is at the forefront of excellent pasta making and we are committed to delivering authentic and sophisticated dining to our guests. We cannot wait to bring our guests a series of bespoke pasta shapes, dishes, special events and programming curated specifically for our brands by Barilla."

"Our shared passion for culinary excellence, gastronomy and creativity creates a recipe for a successful global partnership," says Justin Steinbach, VP Global Foodservice, Barilla Group. "We will innovate with never-seen-before dishes featuring Barilla custom- made 3D pasta shapes and recipes unique to the brands as well as a series of culinary demos and 'La Vita Pasta' culinary demonstrations with their award-winning chefs."

Alongside the 'La Vita Pasta' culinary experiences - whereby leading chefs select and recreate their signature pasta dishes from the new menu - guests can sample these dishes in their favorite SLS, Mondrian and Hyde hotels each season. For those not fortunate enough to catch one of these chefs in-person, the collaboration will be shared on the brand social media channels, so they can follow along at home. Additionally, Barilla will be a featured partner at Taste of SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas (November 5th) as well as, Taste of SLS South Beach, Miami (November 11th), bringing tantalizing culinary demonstrations and curated bites and sips to hotel guest and local foodies alike.

Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This new partnership builds on existing collaborations with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB and Y7 Studio.

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, bringing together an unrivalled portfolio of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 hotel & co-working brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The portfolio includes 87 operating properties globally, with a further 141 hotels in the pipeline across different regions, with strong growth coming from The Hoxton, Mondrian, SLS, SO/ and Tribe; complemented by flagship restaurant brands Bibo, Carna, Fi'Lia and Seabird.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Portfolio: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, Jo&Joe, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, Tribe and Working From_.

ennismore.com

About Barilla

Established as a family-owned business in 1877, Barilla Group markets 16 brands of pastas, sauces, ready meals and bakery items across four continents. Its 'Barilla for Professionals' division connects food industry professionals with the highest quality Barilla products and culinary know-how. It takes pride in supporting its partners through an evolving array of challenges and changes in the foodservice industry to continually deliver inspired gastronomic experiences for guests.

