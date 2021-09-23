SLS, Mondrian and Hyde Hotel Brands Announce Partnership with GLOSSLAB, Offering Guests the Perfect In-room"Modern Mani"

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS, Mondrian and Hyde hotel brands are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with GLOSSLAB, the innovative New York City nail salon offering waterless and hygienic manicures in-room to its discerning guests. The new two-phase partnership, launching today, brings an array of in-room nail-tool and mani-kits placed inside guest room mini bars, specifically curated for nail care 'on the go' as well as providing a solution to any nail 'emergencies' outside of the salon. The second phase of the collaboration will see the introduction of pop up 'Nail Studios' poolside at select properties for hotel guests and patrons alike.

SLS, Mondrian, Delano and Hyde continue to seek partners and opportunities to offer their guests meaningful wellness and style products and activities. This news comes hot on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators.

Philippe Zrihen, Chief Business Officer at sbe states, "As we continue to innovate with style at our various properties, we seek out partners who have a similar mindset and aesthetic. GLOSSLAB is disrupting the manicure market and we couldn't be prouder to bring their offering outside of New York to our guests in Miami, the Bahamas, Los Angeles, London and beyond."

"We are so excited to embark on this lifestyle partnership and to bring GLOSSLAB to SLS, Mondrian and Hyde Hotels," says GLOSSLAB Founder Rachel Apfel Glass. "We will be in great company alongside some of the best brands in the world and look forward to joining their stable of world-leading partners."

The collaboration with GLOSSLAB is a component of the hospitality group's health and wellness platform in response to growing interests among lifestyle consumers. Providing a full-service and stylish approach to beauty and wellness, this news comes on the heels of the hotel group's recently launched partnership with leading fitness companies such as DOGPOUND to provide in-room fitness training, Therabody to provide deep muscle therapy amenities, and Goldsheep for branded activewear, with more collaborations expected to be announced.

All three hotel brands continue to expand their partnership portfolios across fitness, beauty, automotive, telecommunication, beverage, and financial institutions to deliver the finest bespoke and innovative goods and services to customers. In addition to the partnership with GLOSSLAB, other recently extended long-standing collaborations with Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Danone (evian), Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, and Goldsheep, provide a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern global traveler.

About SLS/Delano/Mondrian/Hyde

These award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs deliver extraordinary experiences with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, fully acquired these hotel brands in December 2020 after holding a 50% stake in the Company since 2018. With 24 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2021, the company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience – from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development. The company's other hotel and residential brands include The House of Originals, The Redbury and internationally acclaimed culinary and nightlife concepts including Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna and Bottega di Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis, Hyde, Skybar, Bond, Dandelyan, Blind Spot, Smoke & Mirrors and Privilege.

About GLOSSLAB

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB in 2018 with a mission to modernize the nail salon experience with its hygiene-first, membership-based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future-forward salon, which has 3 locations in NYC, features technology-enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long-lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

