SLS Playa Mujeres Launches Liora, New All-inclusive Dedicated Kosher Dining Program

CANCÚN, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS Playa Mujeres today announced the launch of Liora, the resort's dedicated kosher dining program, delivering kosher cuisine across select hotel outlets and services under Rabbinical supervision. Designed for guests who observe kosher dietary laws—as well as those seeking fresh, seasonal flavors—Liora brings a warm, elevated dining experience to one of Cancun's most distinctive luxury all-inclusive destinations.

SLS Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive resort set in the oasis of Playa Mujeres, just north of Cancún, Mexico. Liora is offered as a kosher dining package that can be added to room reservations for stays after January 12, 2026. The daily program cost is $100 USD per adult (ages 12+) and $40 USD per child (under 12), tax included, charged per person, per day for the duration of the stay.

"Liora is a meaningful addition to SLS Playa Mujeres—thoughtfully integrated into our culinary and service experience," shared Jan Atilla Hundrieser, General Manager of SLS Playa Mujeres. "Our goal is simple: deliver a kosher program that is trusted, consistent, and truly effortless for guests, while maintaining the energy, creativity, and elevated all-inclusive experience SLS is known for."

What Liora Includes

Liora kosher dining offers multiple ways to enjoy an upscale kosher experience—spanning restaurant service, private dining, and Shabbat meals—prepared and served in accordance with kosher standards and traditions, including:

Lunch & dinner menus inclusive of Halavi and Besarí options

Daily kosher breakfast options

In-room dining kosher service

Shabbat meals, prepared in advance and served according to Shabbat guidelines

Continuous supervision by an authorized Mashgiach

Certified kosher ingredients, separate storage and preparation areas, and dedicated utensils, supported by trained culinary teams

Rabbi Simantob Rafael Nigri, Chief Rabbi of Neve Shalom, the Jewish Community of Cancun, added: "It's meaningful to see a program like Liora created with care and seriousness—from ingredient standards and supervised preparation to the guest experience itself. For kosher-observant travelers and families, this is the kind of thoughtful hospitality that makes it easier to relax, celebrate, and enjoy their stay with complete confidence."

Dedicated Venues & Service Hours

Liora service is integrated across select outlets at SLS Playa Mujeres, including:

In-Room Dining: Daily 7:00am – 9:00pm

The Market: Kosher Halavi breakfast service

Cleo Restaurant: Kosher Besarí lunch and dinner service

Pool & Cabana: Kosher Besarí service

The Press: Select kosher Halavi items (sandwiches & sealed desserts)

Shabbat Meals: Prepared in advance and served according to Shabbat timing

Group Dining, Celebrations & Special Events

For seated dinners, receptions, and large gatherings, Liora's kosher banquet menus can be tailored to the flow and scale of each event. For group dining enquiries (10 rooms or more), please contact the Group Sales Team at [email protected]

How to Book

Guests can add the Liora kosher dining package when booking their stay: select room and dates, then add the Liora package at checkout in the add-ons section, choosing the number of adult and child packages needed. For additional information please visit https://slshotels.com/playa-mujeres/kosher-dining .

On-site coordination:

Concierge: [email protected]

Reservations: [email protected]

Phone: +52 998 313 3717

About SLS Playa Mujeres

SLS Playa Mujeres is the first SLS all-inclusive resort, bringing the brand's signature indulgence, bold design, and playful luxury to the shores of Mexico's Playa Mujeres, just north of Cancún. Set within an exclusive gated community a few moments away from a Greg Norman-designed golf course, this luxury beachfront resort features 498 lavishly designed rooms, including swim-out options and showstopping suites with expansive terraces and rooftop Jacuzzis. A veritable wonderland, SLS Playa Mujeres features 18 distinctive restaurants and bars, a destination spa, multiple pools, a pristine white-sand beach and a private marina. An unmatched array of lifestyle and entertainment offerings invites guests to say farewell to the ordinary at a resort where friends' trips, family fun, and romantic retreats unfold in equal, extraordinary measure. https://slshotels.com/playa-mujeres

About SLS Hotels & Residences

SLS is crafted with the luxury and elegance of a grand hotel and delivered with an extravagance and mischief that sets the stage for extraordinary experiences. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, and VIP treatment are at the heart of each SLS property, creating wonderlands that surprise and delight through collaborations with leading architects, aesthetes, artists, and chefs. At all times a place to see and be seen, SLS is located in some of the world's most glamorous destinations across Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai, Barcelona and Buenos Aires, with upcoming openings in Madrid and Saudi Arabia. SLSHotels.com

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore.com

