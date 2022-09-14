Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 14,456.8 Mn by 2032 Due to Rising Industrial Treatments and Municipal Waste Treatment - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increased Investment to Reduce Waste Treatment Will Bolster Sales in the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market. Nearly 3/5th of Sales in Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to be Contributed by Flocculants. Overall sales of sludge treatment chemicals in the U.S. is predicted to account for about 23.2% of the global market

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity by exhibiting a steady CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period from 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at around US$ 9,220.5 Mn in 2022 and is further projected to reach US$ 14,456.8 Mn by 2032.

According to the estimations of Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall sales in the sludge treatment chemicals market increased at around 5.0% year-over-year growth between 2015 and 2021. The widespread application of sludge treatment chemicals in industrial and municipal sectors is predicted to grow sales in the market.

Demand for waste treatment chemicals is anticipated to witness growth at a healthy CAGR of 4.6% across the projection period. The rising adoption of industrial sludge chemicals is one of the primary factors boosting sales in the market. Approximately 40% of the sludge produced globally comes from industrial sludge.

Key Takeaways

Rising consumption of flocculants, coagulants, disinfectants, anti-foulant and others for industrial treatments and municipal waste treatment is expected to push sales over the assessment period. One of the key driving factors in the sludge treatment chemicals market is its growing popularity in manufacturing sectors across India , Brazil , and ASEAN countries.

, , and ASEAN countries. Widespread awareness of water conservation and its increased activities by municipal corporations, industrial bodies, and other government & environmental associations is driving the demand. In addition to that, the use of diverse multifunctional chemicals including copolymers of AETAC, which are capable of performing functions by coagulating and flocculating with high molecular weight will improve the growth.

The industrial sector requires eco-friendly formulations in order to reduce the wastage of toxic chemicals aiding the growth in the sludge treatment chemicals market. With the rising number of industries in developing regions such as Asia and the Middle East will result in better sludge production across the industrial sector.

and the will result in better sludge production across the industrial sector. At present, it is prohibited to dump waste produced directly in water bodies or on land. Due to stringent government regulations, companies are striving to decrease the toxicity of the industrial sludge thus boosting the demand in the sludge treatment chemicals market.

Several governments have established various standards for treating sewage sludge which is applicable to agricultural soils. It has also been made mandatory for the commercial sector to inculcate sustainable development as a part of the corporate plan.

North America is anticipated to remain a dominant region in the global sludge treatment chemicals market, accounting for a big chunk of the global market share. South Africa is predicted to witness the fastest growth owing to the rapid expansion of the industrial sector and rising focus on waste treatment.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the global sludge treatment chemicals market are focusing on mergers and acquisition activities leading to industry consolidation. Key players in the market reside in North America and Europe where most of the activities are undertaken. The industry is predicted to be a fairly consolidated market and it is also expecting to consolidate new market players. Key Players - BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, GE Water and Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ion Exchange, Kemira Oyj, AkzoNobel N.V., Solenis, Thermax Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, Accepta Advanced Environmental Technologies, Hubbard-Hall Inc, Beckart Environmental, Ecolab Incorporated

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Category

By Product Type:

Flocculant

Cationic



Anionic

Coagulant

Organic



Inorganic

Disinfectant

Anti Foulant

Anti Foamer

Activated Carbon

By Treatment:

Primary

Tertiary

By Application:

Industrial

Paper and Pulp



Food and Beverage



Oil & gas



Metal Processing Industry



Chemical and Fertilizer



Automotive



Others

Municipal

More Insights into the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American region due to the rising investments in waste treatment, rapid industrialization, and development in the manufacturing sector. The overall sales of sludge treatment chemicals in the U.S. accounts for 23.2% of the global market.

The sludge treatment chemicals market is anticipated to witness growth in the U.S. due to its diverse industrial application in pulp and paper, food and beverages, oil & gas, automotive, and several other industries. In addition to that, the establishment of waste treatment generated from houses and commercial places in the U.S. is anticipated to bolster the demand.

According to the FMI analysis, development in the manufacturing sector and increased spending in the municipal waste treatment chemicals market are expected to portray lucrative growth opportunities in developing countries like India.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

5. Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Th Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Th Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

To Continue TOC…

