Slumber Launches Pure Sleep™ Fast-Acting Sleep Gummies Powered by Azuca's Time Infusion® Technology

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slumber, the leading provider of over-the-counter sleep aids designed for every type of sleeper, today announced the launch of its new Pure Sleep™ gummies — a breakthrough formula that helps consumers fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake refreshed.

Backed by consumer insights from more than 5,000 survey responses, Slumber identified the two most common struggles among its customers: the inability to fall asleep and the inability to stay asleep. In response, Pure Sleep™ was designed as a next-generation solution to address both issues directly.

Each gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), the hemp-derived sleep cannabinoid known for promoting restful, non-habit-forming sleep. Leveraging Azuca's patented Time Infusion® technology, Pure Sleep™ activates in as little as 5 to 15 minutes — offering one of the fastest onsets available in the sleep supplement market.

Pure Sleep™ also features Slumber's proprietary Stay Asleep Complex™, a premium blend of calming herbs and amino acids including Lemon Balm, Chamomile, CherryPURE®, L-Theanine, and 5-HTP. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to support natural melatonin production, reduce stress, and encourage deeper, more restorative rest.

"Every ingredient in Pure Sleep™ came from thousands of survey responses and rigorous sleep tracking data. It's nearly impossible to create a sleep aid that works for everyone, but this dual-action formula is the closest we've ever come to a universal solution.," said Alec Tremaine, Chief Revenue Officer at Slumber. "I'm genuinely proud of what we've engineered here—it's a major innovation for our industry."

Product Benefits at a Glance

Fast-acting relief: Noticeable effects within 5–15 minutes.





20mg CBN per gummy: Non-habit forming, hemp-derived sleep cannabinoid.





Stay Asleep Complex™: Proprietary herbal and amino acid blend.





Doctor Approved: Designed with safety and efficacy at the forefront.

About Slumber

Slumber Sleep Inc. (slumbercbn.com) is a leading sleep wellness company specializing in over-the-counter sleep aids. With a diverse product lineup — including tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powders — Slumber creates targeted solutions using cannabinoids, hemp, adaptogens, and functional ingredients. Through continuous consumer research and product innovation, Slumber is redefining how people achieve restorative sleep.

