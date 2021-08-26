Slumber Sleep Aid Releases CBD and CBN Pet Tincture

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slumber Sleep Aid™, a CBN retail company, announced today a new addition to their line of natural, hemp-derived products: a full-spectrum CBD and CBN tincture specially formulated for adult cats and dogs.

"Just like humans, some adult pets struggle with aches and anxiety" said Charlotte Mosher, Director of Sales and Marketing at Slumber. "The CBD and CBN combo is a safe way for cats and dogs to mellow out, relax and enjoy a nice snooze."

Slumber Sleep Aid's CBN & CBD Oil For Pets CBN and CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats

The new Slumber pet tincture is made with the same high-quality CBD and CBN as other Slumber products, but is blended with lipid-infused hemp oil. The tincture is also chicken flavored for adult cats and dogs to enjoy straight from the dropper or on their favorite foods and treats.

Pet owners can find the optimal serving size for their adult cat or dog right on the bottle of the Slumber pet tincture. Additionally, they can scan the QR code to see the product's third-party lab results. All Slumber products are independently tested for cannabinoid content and THC.

Slumber recommends pet owners consult their veterinarians before use, though CBD and CBN are considered generally safe for adult pets.

For more information about the new Slumber pet tincture or to sell it at your store, contact Charlotte Mosher at 303-963-9404 or [email protected] . To see the full lineup of Slumber products, visit SlumberCBN.com.

About Slumber Sleep Aid

At Slumber, we have spent years focused on a sole mission: improving everyday wellbeing, by providing a natural way to get a good night's rest. We recognize the need for quality sleep, which is crucial to our physical and mental health, and overall well-being. Our hemp-derived CBN products for sleep are specifically formulated to help people maximize relaxation and tranquility at night, for a better day tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Mosher

Sales and Marketing

303-963-9404

[email protected]

SOURCE Slumber Sleep Aid

