Slumber Sleep Aid Releases Full Spectrum CBD/CBN Gummies

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slumber Sleep Aid™ is excited to announce the release of their new full spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies with CBN for sleep issues, joint pain and inflammation. The raspberry-flavored dual action gummies are blended to naturally and safely maximize relaxation and drowsiness, as well as achieve the best results for mood elevation.

"We have designed this product to laser-focus on the CB2 receptor and stimulate the endocannabinoid response for relaxation and sleep," Slumber CEO and Founder Rich Barns said. "This formulation is technically advanced, and the combination of CBN and Delta-9 THC maximizes receptor response."

The gummies contain premium hemp-derived CBD, CBN and 3.29mg of THC per gummy (less than .3 percent), making the product legal for sale in all 50 states.

Slumber is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality CBD and CBN products for sleep on the market and continues to produce innovative formulations using the best ingredients available.

For the past two years, Slumber has remained the industry leader in bringing CBN (cannabinol) to the mainstream as a natural sleep aid solution and powerful alternative to over-the-counter and prescription sleep aids. All of Slumber's products are non-GMO, created from vegan ingredients and are made locally in Colorado.

For more information about Slumber's new full spectrum CBD/CBN gummies or to sell them at your store, contact Charlotte Mosher at 303-963-9404 or [email protected] . To see the full lineup of Slumber products, visit SlumberCBN.com .

About Slumber Sleep Aid

At Slumber, we have spent years focused on a sole mission: improving everyday well-being, by providing a natural way to get a good night's rest. We recognize the need for quality sleep, which is crucial to our physical and mental health, and overall well-being. Our hemp-derived CBN products for sleep are specifically formulated to help people maximize relaxation and tranquility at night, for a better day tomorrow.

