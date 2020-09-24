Slumber Yard Announces Sweepstakes of Up to $26,000 for College Students

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep and mattress education company Slumber Yard announced the launch of a large-scale sweepstakes effort worth up to $26,000 to support the sleep health of college students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year-long sweepstakes will run from 9/19/2020 to 9/24/2021. To enter the sweepstakes, students will only need to submit their estimated graduation dates via a valid college email address. Five students will be randomly selected each week and will receive a Visa gift card in the amount of $100. Students who are not selected may reapply each week for the next round of sweepstakes.

"We know that anxiety and stress have a major impact on students' ability to sleep. Now, more than ever, added financial, social and political pressure will only make things more difficult for students seeking higher education," said JD Christison, Slumber Yard sleep expert and spokesperson. "This is an important time for students, and this sweepstakes is the best way we know how to support them."

For official rules and full details on how to enter, visit https://myslumberyard.com/best-mattress-college-student-apartment/#Student-Support.

