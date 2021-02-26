Slumberland Furniture to Open New Location in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, III., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slumberland Furniture is pleased to announce the scheduled opening of a new store location in Peoria in May 2021. The premier regional furniture retailer will occupy a 50,000 sq. ft. space at the Levee District, in the former location of Gordmans. This will add to the 120 other corporate and franchise-owned locations Slumberland operates, and will expand the company into a key market in the Midwest.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Peoria. Slumberland has a rich history across the Midwest of providing stylish, comfortable furniture at incredible prices, and of course we have our unique mattress and sleep expertise to share," stated Sheila Erickson, Vice President of Marketing. "We can't wait to show shoppers in the area how they can get their look for less at Slumberland, help solve their sleep problems, and so much more."

Slumberland Furniture has a wide-ranging product line including a large selection of mattresses and bedding, living room furniture, recliners, tables and dining sets, bedroom furniture, home entertainment, desks, décor, and more. The company's mattress brands include Tempur-Pedic, Sealy Posturepedic, Stearns & Foster, and Slumbercrest. Slumberland is America's largest seller of La-Z-Boy products, and also specializes in power lift chairs to help seniors and those with special seating needs.

"We have explored adding a store in the greater Peoria market for many years and are happy to have found a location we're excited about," stated Michael P. Larson, Director of Real Estate for Slumberland. "The Levee District offers a great location, great mix of tenants, and we believe it will be the perfect location for Slumberland Furniture to serve the community," Larson continued.

About Slumberland Furniture

Slumberland Furniture is one of the Midwest's top retailers of home furnishings. With more than 120 stores across 12 states, Slumberland sells high-quality mattresses and a full line of furniture and home décor, all at an incredible value to the customer. A family-owned company with strong roots in its communities, Slumberland's mission is to improve the life of each customer. Slumberland has a long history of giving back; its 40 Winks foundation has given away over 45,000 new beds to children in need since 1991. For more information, visit Slumberland.com.

