SlumberPod Launches Innovative SlumberGo Travel Crib

Its First New Product in Two Years

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SlumberPod, the viral sleep solutions brand trusted by parents and pediatric sleep consultants worldwide, is expanding its portfolio by launching SlumberGo, a thoughtfully engineered travel crib designed to make sleep on the go and at home easier for modern families. The debut marks SlumberPod's first new product launch in two years, reinforcing the brand's focus on solving real-world sleep challenges.

SlumberGo Travel Crib is now available at Nordstrom, Babylist and slumberpod.com.

Designed with little travelers and their caregivers in mind, the SlumberGo Travel Crib reimagines portable sleep without compromising comfort, safety, or convenience. Compared to traditional pack n' plays, SlumberGo is 25% lighter, making it easier to navigate airports, hotels, and everyday transitions. It features a breathable, washable Bedgear Air-X™ mattress to maximize airflow and provide a comfortable sleep surface for babies and toddlers.

Lightweight, compact and TSA-friendly, SlumberGo fits in an overhead bin and slides seamlessly underneath the SlumberPod, making it an ideal companion for travel days, shared spaces, and overnight stays. It includes a hands-free carry backpack, allowing parents to move efficiently while keeping essentials close.

"Parents have been clear that they want fewer bulky products and more thoughtful solutions that actually work together to promote better rest," said Melissa Gad, General Manager and Brand Owner. "SlumberGo was designed to meet families wherever they are, from airport terminals to shared hotel rooms, while providing the calm, consistent sleep environment they trust SlumberPod for."

Since appearing on Shark Tank, SlumberPod has earned thousands of five-star reviews and built a reputation as the trusted sleep partner for over one million parents. With SlumberGo, the brand expands into a new category, offering a smarter, more integrated approach to sleep – wherever life takes families.

SlumberGo is available now for $249 on Nordstrom, Babylist and slumberpod.com. For more information, visit slumberpod.com or follow @slumberpod on social media.

About SlumberPod

SlumberPod is a family-trusted sleep solutions brand designed to help little ones sleep better at home and on the go. Best known for its patented blackout privacy pod that creates a calm, dark sleep environment, SlumberPod also offers thoughtfully designed products like SlumberTot, an inflatable travel toddler mattress that fits seamlessly inside the SlumberPod. Compatible with standard playards, mini-cribs, and select toddler cots and mattresses, SlumberPod products are built to grow with families. The award-winning brand is recommended by more than 200 pediatric sleep consultants worldwide.

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SOURCE SlumberPod