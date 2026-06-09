Slutty Vegan Brings Its Mission Closer to the Community, Announces New Baltimore Location

Beloved Plant-Based Brand Charts its Next Chapter in Founder Pinky Cole Hayes' Hometown

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slutty Vegan, the nationally recognized plant-based burger brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Pinky Cole Hayes, announced plans today to relocate its Baltimore restaurant to a new location at the campus of Johns Hopkins Hospital on Monument Street. This new location, targeting an opening in 2027, will allow the brand to deepen its connection with the communities it serves and continue building on its cultural impact across the city.

As part of the transformative Baltimore Peninsula development since December 2024, Slutty Vegan has become a destination for bold, plant-based comfort food that Baltimoreans have embraced from day one. As the brand looks ahead, it is moving into a new chapter focused on bringing that experience even closer to the heart of Baltimore.

"This move is about people," said Pinky Cole Hayes, founder of Slutty Vegan. "Baltimore is my home, and this brand was built on showing up for the communities that show up for us. We're meeting our customers where they are, creating greater access to what we do, and continuing to invest in this city for the long haul."

Additional details about the new location, including the address and opening timeline, will be announced soon. Slutty Vegan looks forward to continuing its journey in Baltimore as a destination for food, culture, and community.

Slutty Vegan is expanding nationwide through franchising and is seeking experienced, mission-driven operators to help bring the brand to new communities. The franchise is looking for seasoned entrepreneurs with restaurant or multi-unit operating experience and operators who understand that this is bigger than the burgers. Those interested in joining Slutty Vegan's next chapter can learn more at sluttyveganatl.com/franchise.

About Slutty Vegan

Founded in Atlanta in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur Aisha "Pinky" Cole Hayes, Slutty Vegan is a wildly popular, plant-based burger concept revolutionizing the fast-casual dining experience. Famous for its bold marketing, decadent vegan creations, and signature "Slut Sauce," the brand is on a mission to challenge the reputation of veganism as uptight and pleasureless. Slutty Vegan operates locations across the United States, continuing to expand its footprint and redefine the future of comfort food. For more information, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise.

SOURCE Slutty Vegan