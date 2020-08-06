Slutty Vegan Celebrates Two Year Anniversary With National Jingle Competition

The Pinky Cole Foundation recently partnered with The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) by providing employment at Slutty Vegan to 30 juvenile offenders at the companies West End and Jonesboro locations. Through the DJJ's F.R.E.S.H (Focusing Resources Effectively to Sustain Hope) Start Youth Initiative, Cole will provide paid training and ServSafe certifications for teens in the program along with an annual $10,000 scholarship for those who have earned a High School Diploma or G.E.D. to use toward college or technical school.

"We are who we are because of the communities in which we serve, we will never take that for granted." Slutty Vegan is provocative enough to get the attention of the masses, but it's the taste, quality and service that the customers and celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Colin Kaepernick, Will Packer, Tyler Perry love.

Enter for a chance to submit to the Jingle Competition and win free Slutty Vegan for a year:

All submissions should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line "SLUTTY SUBMISSION"

HERE ARE THE RULES:

- No excessive profanity (keep it as clean as possible!)

- Must use words/phrases related to Slutty Vegan (menu items, commonly known phrases, etc.)

- All submissions must be original work of the individual

- Only solo artists will be considered, no groups

- All lyrics must be in English

- All entries must be no more than 100MB in size and submitted in .mp3 format

- Upon selection, winner must be able to provide vocal stems

Deadline is Friday, August 14th, 2020, at 5:00PM EST.

About Slutty Vegan:

Bringing vegan options and food awareness to Atlanta has always been a life dream of Pinky Cole, Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. Opening the conversation on vegan food options for people who have never considered them in communities that have such high numbers in hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and a host of other food-borne ailments, is momentous. At Slutty Vegan we combine superb taste with plant based ingredients so you can remain vegan and get a little naughty.

