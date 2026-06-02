Slutty Vegan Spreads the Love with Newly Signed Franchise Deals in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta

World-Famous Plant-Based Burger Enters New Chapter of Growth With Experienced Operators Leading Expansion Efforts

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slutty Vegan, the nationally recognized plant-based burger brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Pinky Cole Hayes, has officially signed franchise agreements to bring the rapidly growing concept to Washington, D.C. and further grow the brand's roots in Atlanta, the city where Slutty Vegan first began its cultural movement and cult following. The expansion marks a major milestone in the company's continued national growth plan.

Plant-based burger brand, Slutty Vegan, signs franchise agreements in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. Post this Slutty Vegan signs franchise deals in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta as the company enters its next phase of growth.

As the company enters its next phase of growth, Slutty Vegan has intentionally partnered with operators who understand both the business and the culture behind the brand. Khadejah Davis and Jamel Douglas are the first Slutty Vegan franchise owners to officially open and operate a location in Atlanta.

Already recognized as successful multi-unit franchise owners of Juici Patties, Davis and Douglas are now expanding their restaurant portfolio with Slutty Vegan. The duo brings proven experience in scaling high-performing food brands to one of the most culture-driven and nationally recognized concepts in the industry.

In Washington, D.C., franchise veteran Brandi Forte will lead development efforts across the market. Already immersed in the Slutty Vegan experience, Forte brings years of franchising knowledge and a strong understanding of community-driven growth.

"Atlanta is where Slutty Vegan was born, and we're planting deeper roots here while establishing our presence in D.C.," said Pinky Cole Hayes, Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. "I was intentional about partnering with operators who understand our business and the culture because this is bigger than the burgers. We're creating opportunity, legacy and proving what's possible when you never give up."

Since launching in Atlanta in 2018, Slutty Vegan has grown from a viral burger concept into a nationally recognized brand known for bold flavors, high-energy customer experiences, and community impact. The brand's founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, is a best-selling author and philanthropist who built the brand from a single food truck into a cultural phenomenon. Cole Hayes has only continued her rise to stardom this year with her television debut as a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 17th season, bringing her boldness and business savvy to one of television's most-watched franchises and introducing Slutty Vegan to millions of new fans.

The company's move into franchising marks growing demand for the brand across the country and a strategic focus on sustainable expansion in high-opportunity markets with experienced operators. For more information about the Slutty Vegan franchise opportunity, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise.

About Slutty Vegan

Founded in Atlanta in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur Aisha "Pinky" Cole Hayes, Slutty Vegan is a wildly popular, plant-based burger concept revolutionizing the fast-casual dining experience. Famous for its bold marketing, decadent vegan creations, and signature "Slut Sauce," the brand is on a mission to challenge the reputation of veganism as uptight and pleasureless. Slutty Vegan operates locations across the United States, continuing to expand its footprint and redefine the future of comfort food. For more information, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Slutty Vegan