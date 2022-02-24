SlyceData to launch Investment Research Intelligence Engine Powered by Snowflake

"We're very excited to see the value it should bring," said Mike Bauer, VP at AllianceBernstein. Tweet this

SlyceData and Snowflake solve the time consuming yet crucial problem of preparing research-ready data for investment analysis, enabling clients to utilize more sources and discover new insights. According to a recent HBR article, data scientists spend 80% of their time preparing data, and only 20% analyzing it - a dynamic SlyceData intends to flip.

"Access to a vast range of data in research-ready form is crucial for our organization's success," said Mike Bauer, VP of Equity Investment Management Technology at AllianceBernstein. "SlyceData and Snowflake are building technology to dramatically simplify the work of data delivery and wrangling, and we're very excited to see the value it should bring."

"We're delighted to work with Snowflake to provide customers with ready-to-use data at their fingertips," said Chris Harrison, CEO of SlyceData. "Our mission is to empower customers to get the most out of their data, to drive performance."

About SlyceData Corporation

Headquartered in New Jersey, SlyceData provides data solutions to financial services firms, to accelerate their investment research process. Its suite of tools was developed hand-in-hand with industry partners to fit seamlessly into investors' workflows. Its team has deep expertise in data engineering and the investment management industry. SlyceData helps firms leverage the abundance of available data sources to deliver insights.

