SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON PLANNED MERGER WITH CIVITAS AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company ("SM Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: SM) and Civitas Resources, Inc. ("Civitas") (NYSE: CIVI) today announce additional details in connection with their planned merger (the "Transaction"). In addition to the details below, SM Energy and Civitas have posted a presentation to each of their respective websites. SM Energy also announces its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Executing the Path to Superior Value

Management Team Upon Transaction Closing. Upon closing of the Transaction, a trusted leadership team, with significant industry experience, supported by a world-class technical team, will consist of:



Beth McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer Wade Pursell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Blake McKenna, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer James Lebeck, Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and General Counsel





Upon closing of the Transaction, a trusted leadership team, with significant industry experience, supported by a world-class technical team, will consist of: Board of Directors Upon Transaction Closing. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Board of Directors will total 11 members and be comprised of six representatives from SM Energy and five representatives from Civitas. Julio Quintana will serve as the Non-Executive Chairman. Other members from SM Energy's current Board of Directors will include Bart Brookman, Beth McDonald, Ramey Peru, Rose Robeson, and Ashwin Venkatraman. Members from Civitas Resources' current Board of Directors will include Morris Clark, Carrie Fox, Billy Helms, Wouter van Kempen, and Howard Willard III.





The Company announces a target of at least $1 billion of planned divestitures within the first year following the closing of the Transaction. This initiative, in addition to identified synergies, is designed to accelerate deleveraging and stockholder return of capital. Deeper Dive: Synergies. Identified and achievable annual expected synergies totaling $200 million, with upside potential to $300 million, are expected to generate meaningful cost savings and margin improvements, enhancing stockholder value. The NPV-10 of the expected synergies is $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion, representing 22% to 32% of the pro-forma market cap. Synergies across all categories are expected to be actioned in 2026, and at least $200 million will be realized in 2027, with upside for an additional $100 million of potential synergies. Management's confidence in realizing and maximizing these synergies is underpinned by a commitment to detailed integration planning and proven execution capabilities. Examples are as follows:



Drilling and Completion and Operational Annual Synergies : $100–$150 million (2%–3% of total expected category spend). Management has identified opportunities to realize savings in all cost categories across its combined cornerstone Permian assets, along with similar expected savings across its other basins. Applying long-standing and optimized operational processes at Sweetie Peck (since 2006) and RockStar (since 2016) and across the four most recent Permian acquisitions from 2023-2025 are expected to result in enhanced capital efficiencies, further amplified by the benefits of doubling in scale. Specifically, in the drilling, completions, and production operations areas, cost benefits are anticipated from optimizing rig and frac fleets (e.g., reduced moves, lower day rates), de-bundling certain services and supplies, integrating supply chains at scale (e.g., OCTG, chemicals), implementing best practices for future wellbore and facility designs, and implementing most recent AI-driven optimization tools (e.g., artificial lift) and remote monitoring across all material acreage positions. Beyond 2027, continuous improvement and new technologies are expected to further reduce well costs and lifting costs, following historical trends.



Additionally, management anticipates improved subsurface development planning to yield stronger individual well performance through optimized lateral placement in stacked pay areas, coupled with enhanced completion designs. SM Energy's differential geoscience capability has a track record of improving well performance and identifying new undeveloped inventory opportunities. With the merger, these unique capabilities will be applied across an area twice as large with attractive incremental expansion opportunities.



G&A Annual Synergies : $70–$95 million (21%–28% of total expected category spend). Expected to result from a streamlined corporate structure, IT systems integration, office-space consolidation, public company cost savings, and other G&A items.



Cost of Capital Annual Synergies: $30–$55 million (5%–10% of total expected category spend). Expected to include reductions to interest expense upon opportunistic refinancing and debt reduction from synergy-enhanced significant free cash flow generation and planned divestitures.

These synergies create a clear path to accelerated deleveraging and enhanced stockholder return of capital. Please refer to the accompanying slide deck for more detail.

Favorable Rating Agency Response. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have placed SM Energy on CreditWatch Positive and Rating Watch Positive, respectively, reflecting strong confidence in the post-merger outlook and strengthened credit profile supported by the pro-forma company's enhanced scale and diversification.

CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

November 20, 2025 – Stephens Annual Investment Conference. President and Chief Operating Officer, Beth McDonald, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Wade Pursell, will host a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. Central time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay, along with a transcription, for a limited period.





December 2, 2025 – Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Wade Pursell, will host a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. Mountain time/10:10 a.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay, along with a transcription, for a limited period.





December 9, 2025 – Mizuho Power, Energy and Infrastructure Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Wade Pursell, will meet with investors in one-on-one settings.





December 9, 2025 – Capital One Securities Energy Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Herb Vogel, and President and Chief Operating Officer, Beth McDonald, will host a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Central time/2:30 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. This event will not be webcast.

When applicable, updated event presentations are posted to the Company's website on the morning of the event.

ABOUT SM ENERGY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the states of Texas and Utah. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

ABOUT CIVITAS

Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas from its premier assets in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico and the DJ Basin in Colorado. Civitas' proven business model to maximize shareholder returns is focused on four key strategic pillars: generating significant free cash flow, maintaining a premier balance sheet, returning capital to shareholders, and demonstrating ESG leadership. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

