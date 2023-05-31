SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES UPDATES REGARDING ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DENVER, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") announced today that, consistent with the succession plans previously disclosed in the Company's proxy statement, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Julio Quintana as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Quintana has been a director of the Company since 2006. Mr. Quintana replaces William Sullivan as Chairman, who has served as a Director since 2004 and Chairman since 2009. Mr. Sullivan will continue as a Director of the Company. As a result of this change, the Company updates participation on certain Board Committees as follows: Mr. Quintana will resign from the Board Committees on which he currently serves; Mr. Sullivan will join the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee; and Carla Bailo will assume the role of Chairperson of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

