SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2023.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

