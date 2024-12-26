SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

SM Energy Company

Dec 26, 2024, 16:15 ET

DENVER, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on February 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2025.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the states of Texas and Utah. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

Lindsay Miller, [email protected], 303-830-5860

SOURCE SM Energy Company

