SM Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company" or "SM") (NYSE: SM) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2026.

About SM Energy Company

SM is a premier, scaled operator of top-tier oil and gas assets across four leading U.S. shale basins: the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, South Texas, and Uinta Basin. SM is focused on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and delivering growing returns to stockholders. SM routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information, visit www.sm-energy.com.

Investor Relations

Megan Hays, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Meghan Dack, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE SM Energy Company