SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend

SM Energy Company

16:45 ET

DENVER, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 9, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2018. The Company currently has approximately 111.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

