SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend

DENVER, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 9, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2018. The Company currently has approximately 111.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

