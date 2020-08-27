SM Energy Publishes Corporate Responsibility Report And 2019 SASB Metrics

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced the publication of its updated Corporate Responsibility Report, 2019 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for oil and gas exploration and production companies, as well as certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics relevant to understanding the Company's 2019 ESG performance. Please visit the Company's website at http://sm-energy.com/sustainability/ to find: (1) a letter from Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson; (2) 2019 ESG Performance Highlights; (3) the Company's Corporate Responsibility Report; and (4) presentation of the Company's SASB reporting.

2019 ESG performance and accomplishments included:

greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity that beat the Company's internal target;

methane emissions intensity that was top quartile among our peer group who report this metric as well as a reduction in Midland Basin flaring by approximately two-thirds from 1H2019 to 2H2019;

safety performance in the top half of the Company's peer group as measured by total recordable incident rate; and

water recycling that nearly doubled from 1H2019 to 2H2019.

In July 2020, the Company's Board of Directors delegated to its Environmental, Social and Governance Committee responsibility for oversight of the development and implementation of environmental and social policies, programs and initiatives. In August 2020, the Company initiated participation with CDP.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson comments: "Our corporate culture is rooted in strong values and integrity, and our team strives to make a positive impact on the communities where we live and work. Our commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices is consistent with our culture and fundamental to being a premier operator. I hope you enjoy the third publication of our Corporate Responsibility Report and our expanded information inclusive of SASB disclosure."

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

