SM Energy Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter 2021 and provided certain second quarter 2021 guidance.

During the first quarter of 2021:

Cash flows included net cash provided by operating activities of $105.6 million before net change in working capital of ($51.4) million totaling $157.1 million . Adjusted EBITDAX, (a non-GAAP measure reconciled below) was $215.0 million .

was 10.05 MMBoe or 111.6 MBoe/d and was 54% oil. Production volumes were affected by the severe winter storm in during , which resulted in 14 days of reduced production and delayed completions of new wells. Capital expenditures reflected continued capital efficiencies with costs maintained at approximately $520 per lateral foot. Capital expenditures of $147.6 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $37.4 million totaled $185.0 million .

Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "While unprecedented first quarter weather presented exceptional challenges, the SM Energy team prioritized safety, collaborated with suppliers and we are back on track toward achieving our long-term objectives. We remain focused on key priorities of generating free cash flow, reducing absolute debt and demonstrating top tier ESG stewardship, and we maintain our full-year guidance for production, capital expenditures and generating free cash flow."

FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

PRODUCTION:











Midland Basin South Texas Total Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d) 5,088 / 56.5 341 / 3.8 5,428 / 60.3 Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d) 10,560 / 117.3 10,981 / 122.0 21,542 / 239.4 NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d) 4 / - 1,026 / 11.4 1,030 / 11.4 Total (MBoe / MBoe/d) 6,852 / 76.1 3,197 / 35.5 10,048 / 111.6 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.





Total production volumes of 10.05 MMBoe or 111.6 MBoe/d were down 19% compared with the prior year period and down 11% sequentially. Production was 54% oil. Lower production volumes resulted from:

Storm related delays in the timing of planned well completions as well as continued delays (into March) in the supply chain for sand and technical services that pushed certain planned flowing completions into April. No new wells were brought on production in January or February.



A planned decline in South Texas due to the completion of only two new wells in the second half of 2020.

REALIZED PRICES:











Midland Basin South Texas Total

(Pre/Post-hedge) Oil ($/Bbl) $56.24 $57.71 $56.33 / $45.95 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $5.47 $2.90 $4.16 / $2.28 NGLs ($/Bbl) nm $26.94 $26.93 / $16.14 Per Boe $50.21 $24.76 $42.11 / $31.37

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

The average realized price before the effect of hedges was $42.11 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges was $31.37 per Boe.

The average realized price per Boe of $42.11 before the effect of hedges was up 47% compared with the prior year period and up 48% sequentially.

The effect of realized hedges was a loss of $10.74 per Boe, or $107.9 million . Natural gas hedge losses were magnified during the Texas weather event as shut-in supplies across the state caused multiple days of extreme spot price spikes, up to more than $300 per MMBtu. The Company's natural gas hedge volumes exceeded production volumes (due to shut-ins) for the month of February, resulting in increased hedge losses.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying 1Q21 slide deck.

NET LOSS, LOSS PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

First quarter 2021 net loss was $251.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share, which compared with a net loss of $411.9 million, or $3.64 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2020. The current period included a $344.7 million net derivative loss, while the prior year period included a $989.8 million impairment, partially offset by a $545.3 million net derivative gain.

First quarter 2021 net cash provided by operating activities of $105.6 million before net change in working capital of ($51.4) million totaled $157.1 million, which was down 34% from $236.6 million in the comparable prior year period. While the first quarter 2021 operating margin (before the effects of hedge settlements) was up 77% compared with the prior year period, the decline in cash flow before net change in working capital was primarily due to an 18% decline in daily production volumes and $107.9 million realized hedge loss.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX, ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX

The following paragraphs discuss non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX. Please reference the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

First quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDAX was $215.0 million, down 25% from the same period in 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX was predominantly due to lower production volumes and the realized hedge loss.

First quarter 2021 adjusted net loss was $5.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, which compares with adjusted net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

At March 31, 2021, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 2.6 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On March 31, 2021, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $2.32 billion. Long-term debt was comprised of $1.67 billion in unsecured senior notes, $446.7 million in secured senior notes, $65.5 million in secured senior convertible notes, plus $135.0 million drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility.

In March 2021, the Company's borrowing base and commitments under its senior secured revolving credit facility were reaffirmed by its lenders at $1.1 billion. At March 31, 2021, the Company's available liquidity was $965.0 million. The cash balance was approximately zero. During the Spring 2021 redetermination process, the Company did not request an extension of second lien capacity.

First quarter 2021 capital expenditures of $147.6 million, adjusted for increased capital accruals of $37.4 million, totaled $185.0 million. During the quarter, the Company drilled 13 net wells and completed 14 net wells in the Midland Basin and drilled 5 net wells and completed 3 net wells in South Texas. The Company fracture stimulated two more wells than planned during March, and those wells are expected to come on production mid-year.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

Commodity hedge positions as of April 29, 2021:

OIL: Approximately 75-80% of expected 2Q-4Q oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $40.66 /Bbl.

/Bbl. OIL, Midland Basin differential: Approximately 60-65% of expected 2Q-4Q Midland Basin oil production is hedged to the local price point at a positive $0.76 /Bbl basis.

/Bbl basis. NATURAL GAS: Approximately 85% of expected 2Q-4Q natural gas production is hedged. 38,659 BBtu is hedged to HSC at an average price of $2.42 /MMBtu, and 22,943 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of $1.82 /MMBtu.

/MMBtu, and 22,943 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of /MMBtu. NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane and normal butane swaps for the remainder of 2021.

A detailed schedule of these and other hedge positions are provided in the 1Q21 accompanying slide deck.

GUIDANCE

Full year 2021 guidance is unchanged.

Second quarter 2021 guidance includes:

Production 11.8-12.2 MMBoe or 130-134 MBoe/d. The second quarter production range reflects timing of new wells being turned-in-line.



Capital expenditures of $230 -240 million. Capital expenditures are weighted to the first half of 2021, taking advantage of lower contracted costs. Second quarter capital anticipates approximately 20 net wells drilled and 50 net flowing completions, which includes wells that were fracture stimulated in the first quarter and will turn-in-line in the second quarter.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Production Data











For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Percent

Change Realized sales price (before the effects of derivative settlements):









Oil (per Bbl) $ 56.33



$ 45.96



23 % Gas (per Mcf) $ 4.16



$ 1.54



170 % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 26.93



$ 13.62



98 % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 42.11



$ 28.64



47 % Realized sales price (including the effects of derivative settlements):









Oil (per Bbl) $ 45.95



$ 54.40



(16) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 2.28



$ 2.09



9 % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 16.14



$ 16.89



(4) % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 31.37



$ 34.58



(9) % Net production volumes: (1)









Oil (MMBbl) 5.4



6.3



(14) % Gas (Bcf) 21.5



26.5



(19) % NGLs (MMBbl) 1.0



1.6



(36) % MMBoe 10.0



12.4



(19) % Average net daily production: (1)









Oil (MBbls/d) 60.3



69.8



(14) % Gas (MMcf/d) 239.4



291.2



(18) % NGLs (MBbls/d) 11.4



17.6



(35) % MBoe/d 111.6



135.9



(18) % Per Boe data:









Realized price (before the effects of derivative settlements) $ 42.11



$ 28.64



47 % Lease operating expense 4.64



4.75



(2) % Transportation costs 2.94



3.11



(5) % Production taxes 1.94



1.20



62 % Ad valorem tax expense 0.52



0.60



(13) % General and administrative (2) 2.46



2.22



11 % Operating margin (before the effects of derivative settlements) 29.61



16.76



77 % Derivative settlement gain (loss) (10.74)



5.94



(281) % Operating margin (including the effects of derivative settlements) $ 18.87



$ 22.70



(17) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation

liability accretion $ 16.62



$ 18.88



(12) %











(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.44 and $0.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) March 31,

December 31, ASSETS 2021

2020 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ —



$ 10

Accounts receivable 199,631



162,455

Derivative assets 20,859



31,203

Prepaid expenses and other 9,792



10,001

Total current assets 230,282



203,669

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 8,735,538



8,608,522

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (5,051,876)



(4,886,973)

Unproved oil and gas properties 705,822



714,602

Wells in progress 291,146



233,498

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $64,242 and $63,662,

respectively 31,986



32,217

Total property and equipment, net 4,712,616



4,701,866

Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 13,567



23,150

Other noncurrent assets 59,180



47,746

Total noncurrent assets 72,747



70,896

Total assets $ 5,015,645



$ 4,976,431

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 394,226



$ 371,670

Derivative liabilities 371,802



200,189

Other current liabilities 10,591



11,880

Total current liabilities 776,619



583,739

Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility 135,000



93,000

Senior Notes, net 2,125,651



2,121,319

Asset retirement obligations 84,206



83,325

Derivative liabilities 67,595



22,331

Other noncurrent liabilities 56,902



56,557

Total noncurrent liabilities 2,469,354



2,376,532

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding: 114,742,304 shares as of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 1,147



1,147

Additional paid-in capital 1,833,651



1,827,914

Retained earnings (deficit) (51,719)



200,697

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,407)



(13,598)

Total stockholders' equity 1,769,672



2,016,160

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,015,645



$ 4,976,431



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Operating revenues and other income:





Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 423,165



$ 354,233

Other operating income 20,681



1,501

Total operating revenues and other income 443,846



355,734

Operating expenses:





Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 100,930



119,552

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 166,960



233,489

Exploration (1) 9,323



11,349

Impairment 8,750



989,763

General and administrative (1) 24,714



27,447

Net derivative (gain) loss (2) 344,689



(545,340)

Other operating expense, net (599)



566

Total operating expenses 654,767



836,826

Loss from operations (210,921)



(481,092)

Interest expense (39,871)



(41,512)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



12,195

Other non-operating expense, net (371)



(494)

Loss before income taxes (251,163)



(510,903)

Income tax (expense) benefit (106)



99,008

Net loss $ (251,269)



$ (411,895)









Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,759



113,009

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,759



113,009

Basic net loss per common share $ (2.19)



$ (3.64)

Diluted net loss per common share $ (2.19)



$ (3.64)

Dividends per common share $ 0.01



$ 0.01









(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:





Exploration expense $ 1,284



$ 957

General and administrative expense 4,453



4,604

Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 5,737



$ 5,561









(2) The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:





Derivative settlement (gain) loss $ 107,885



$ (73,437)

(Gain) loss on fair value changes 236,804



(471,903)

Total net derivative (gain) loss $ 344,689



$ (545,340)



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)







Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained

Earnings

(Deficit)

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock









Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2020 114,742,304



$ 1,147



$ 1,827,914



$ 200,697



$ (13,598)



$ 2,016,160

Net loss —



—



—



(251,269)



—



(251,269)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



191



191

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —



—



—



(1,147)



—



(1,147)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



5,737



—



—



5,737

Balances, March 31, 2021 114,742,304



$ 1,147



$ 1,833,651



$ (51,719)



$ (13,407)



$ 1,769,672









Additional

Paid-in

Capital





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock



Retained

Earnings





Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2019 112,987,952



$ 1,130



$ 1,791,596



$ 967,587



$ (11,319)



$ 2,748,994

Net loss —



—



—



(411,895)



—



(411,895)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



190



190

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —



—



—



(1,130)



—



(1,130)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of

RSUs, net of shares used for tax

withholdings 730



—



(3)



—



—



(3)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



5,561



—



—



5,561

Balances, March 31, 2020 112,988,682



$ 1,130



$ 1,797,154



$ 554,562



$ (11,129)



$ 2,341,717



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (251,269)



$ (411,895)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 166,960



233,489

Impairment 8,750



989,763

Stock-based compensation expense 5,737



5,561

Net derivative (gain) loss 344,689



(545,340)

Derivative settlement gain (loss) (107,885)



73,437

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 4,723



3,992

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



(12,195)

Deferred income taxes (52)



(99,347)

Other, net (14,592)



(816)

Net change in working capital (51,437)



(18,517)

Net cash provided by operating activities 105,624



218,132









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (147,563)



(139,306)

Other (71)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (147,634)



(139,306)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facility 440,000



425,500

Repayment of revolving credit facility (398,000)



(476,000)

Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes —



(28,318)

Other —



(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 42,000



(78,821)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (10)



5

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 10



10

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ —



$ 15









Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information and non-cash activities:





Operating activities:





Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ (53,449)



$ (47,469)









Investing activities:





Increase in capital expenditure accruals and other $ 37,409



$ 16,802



DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY

The following non-GAAP measures are presented in addition to financial statements as the Company believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare investments among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure or measures is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX : Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDAX is also important as it is considered among financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company. Please reference the Company's 2020 Form 10-K and first quarter 2021 Form 10-Q for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted net income (loss) : Adjusted net income (loss) excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters.

Net Debt : The total principal amount of outstanding senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility (also referred to as total funded debt) less cash and cash equivalents.

Free cash flow : Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX : Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above). A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement for its revolving credit facility beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)





(in thousands)













Reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (251,269)



$ (411,895)

Interest expense 39,871



41,512

Income tax expense (benefit) 106



(99,008)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 166,960



233,489

Exploration (2) 8,039



10,392

Impairment 8,750



989,763

Stock-based compensation expense 5,737



5,561

Net derivative (gain) loss 344,689



(545,340)

Derivative settlement gain (loss) (107,885)



73,437

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



(12,195)

Other, net (10)



333

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 214,988



$ 286,049

Interest expense (39,871)



(41,512)

Income tax (expense) benefit (106)



99,008

Exploration (2) (8,039)



(10,392)

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 4,723



3,992

Deferred income taxes (52)



(99,347)

Other, net (14,582)



(1,149)

Net change in working capital (51,437)



(18,517)

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 105,624



$ 218,132









(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the accompanying unaudited

condensed consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the

accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Adjusted Net Loss Reconciliation (1)





(in thousands, except per share data)













Reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted net loss (non-GAAP): For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (251,269)



$ (411,895)

Net derivative (gain) loss 344,689



(545,340)

Derivative settlement gain (loss) (107,885)



73,437

Impairment 8,750



989,763

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



(12,195)

Other, net (2) 17



386

Tax effect of adjustments (3) (53,289)



(109,813)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets 53,289



10,017

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (5,698)



$ (5,640)









Diluted net loss per common share (GAAP) $ (2.19)



$ (3.64)

Net derivative (gain) loss 3.00



(4.83)

Derivative settlement gain (loss) (0.94)



0.65

Impairment 0.08



8.76

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



(0.11)

Other, net (2) —



—

Tax effect of adjustments (3) (0.46)



(0.97)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets 0.46



0.09

Adjusted net loss per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ (0.05)



$ (0.05)









Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,759



113,009

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,759



113,009









Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) For each of the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, other adjustments related to bad debt expense and impairments of other property. Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2020, also includes impairment of materials inventory. (3) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%. This rate approximates the Company's statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2021

Reconciliation of Total Long-Term Debt to Net Debt (1)

(in thousands)



As of March 31, 2021 Senior Secured Notes (2) $ 512,160

Senior Unsecured Notes (2) 1,674,581

Revolving credit facility (2) 135,000

Total funded debt 2,321,741

Less: Cash and cash equivalents —

Net Debt $ 2,321,741





(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Free Cash Flow (1)





(in thousands)







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 105,624



$ 218,132

Net change in working capital 51,437



18,517

Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital $ 157,061



$ 236,649









Capital expenditures (GAAP) $ 147,563



$ 139,306

Increase in capital expenditure accruals and other 37,409



16,802

Capital expenditures before accruals and other $ 184,972



$ 156,108









Free cash flow $ (27,911)



$ 80,541









(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.







