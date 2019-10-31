SM Energy Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results: Top Tier Operational Execution Continues

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company" or "SM Energy") (NYSE: SM) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019. Highlights include:

Production exceeded expectations - Third quarter 2019 total production was 12.4 MMBoe (134.9 MBoe/d), 44% oil and 61% liquids. Production exceeded the Company's guidance range by 0.2 MMBoe, or 2,250 Boe/d, driven by better than expected well performance and two accelerated Austin Chalk wells in South Texas .

Third quarter 2019 total production was 12.4 MMBoe (134.9 MBoe/d), 44% oil and 61% liquids. Production exceeded the Company's guidance range by 0.2 MMBoe, or 2,250 Boe/d, driven by better than expected well performance and two accelerated Austin Chalk wells in . Permian operations continue to rank top tier - The Company's high oil content assets generate among the highest realized price per Boe in the Basin, averaging $44.77 in the third quarter, while capital efficiencies continue to reduce the current average RockStar drill, complete and equip costs to approximately $700 per lateral foot.

The Company's high oil content assets generate among the highest realized price per Boe in the Basin, averaging in the third quarter, while capital efficiencies continue to reduce the current average RockStar drill, complete and equip costs to approximately per lateral foot. New South Texas wells generating higher oil/liquids production - Two recent Austin Chalk wells each delivered on average more than 800 Bbls/d oil peak 30-day IP rates. Twelve new design wells (Lower Eagle Ford) in the Briscoe area reached peak 30-day IP rates averaging 2,532 Boe/d (3-stream), including 463 Bbls/d oil.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson comments: "Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate the quality of our Midland Basin assets and execution. Our efforts to prove up oily economic drilling inventory in our large South Texas operating area are showing success. As we go forward, we expect to allocate a high percentage of our capital to the Midland Basin, while focusing our investment in South Texas on these higher margin opportunities. Our capital efficiency continues to improve, and we have taken steps to streamline our organization and reduce cash costs. We expect to generate free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019 and our corporate objective is to generate free cash flow, reducing absolute debt and leverage in 2020."

SUMMARY WELL RESULTS

ROCKSTAR

New well results include RockStar area wells that reached their peak 30-day IP rates subsequent to the Company's August 2019 update: 11 new RockStar wells drilled into the Wolfcamp A and Lower Spraberry intervals, at locations that span the acreage position, having an average lateral length of 10,150 feet, delivered peak 30-day IP rates that averaged 1,180 Boe/d per well and 90% oil. All of the wells were half or fully bounded.

SOUTH TEXAS

In the South Texas, efforts to drive value and inventory through more efficient well design and testing the higher liquids content/higher margin Austin Chalk are showing success.

The Galvan Ranch B904H Austin Chalk test is the best Company oil well drilled to date in South Texas , based on its peak 24-hour IP rate of 3,900 Boe (3-stream), with approximately 1,100 Bbls oil. The two new Austin Chalk wells were drilled in the eastern and northern areas of the Company's South Texas acreage, intended to demonstrate the geographic extensions of the Austin Chalk across the Company's acreage position. The wells were drilled with approximately 11,300' laterals. While results are early stage, the oil content of these wells is particularly encouraging.

, based on its peak 24-hour IP rate of 3,900 Boe (3-stream), with approximately 1,100 Bbls oil. The two new Austin Chalk wells were drilled in the eastern and northern areas of the Company's acreage, intended to demonstrate the geographic extensions of the Austin Chalk across the Company's acreage position. The wells were drilled with approximately 11,300' laterals. While results are early stage, the oil content of these wells is particularly encouraging. As reported during the quarter, four new design Lower Eagle Ford wells reached peak 30-day IP rates averaging approximately 3,000 Boe/d (3-stream) each with 560 Bbls/d oil, or 19% oil and 41% NGLs. The wells are part of the Company's joint development program. With more than 90 days of production, these wells demonstrate cumulative production curves consistent with expectations.

Eight additional new design Lower Eagle Ford wells (also part of the joint development program) with average lateral lengths ranging between 8,200' and 15,000' reached peak 30-day IP rates during the quarter that averaged approximately 2,300 Boe/d (3-stream) each, with 18% oil and 42% liquids.

THIRD QUARTER PRODUCTION AND REALIZED PRICES



PRODUCTION:





Permian South Texas Total

Oil - MBbl 5,076 348 5,424

Natural gas - MMcf 9,079 20,417 29,496

NGLs - MBbl 5 2,061 2,067

Total - MBoe 6,595 5,812 12,407

Total - MBoe/d 71.7 63.2 134.9

Note: amounts may not calculate due to rounding

Permian volumes increased 11% year-over-year and were flat sequentially.

Oil sales comprised 75% of production revenue.

As projected, there were shut-in volumes during the quarter related to offset well completion activity and other impacts.

REALIZED PRICES:







Permian South Texas Totals Pre/Post-

Hedge Oil/$Bbl $54.64 $44.50 $53.99/$53.57 Natural gas/$Mcf 1.96 2.27 2.17/2.59 NGLs/$Bbl nm 15.71 15.73/22.87 Per Boe $44.77 $16.20 $31.39/$33.38

Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $56.45 /Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $2.23 /MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $18.89 /Bbl.

/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at /MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at /Bbl. In the Permian Basin, the Midland - Cushing oil differential improved to approximately ($0.61) /Bbl on average for the three months while the WAHA-NYMEX natural gas differential improved to approximately ($1.43) /MMBtu.

- oil differential improved to approximately /Bbl on average for the three months while the WAHA-NYMEX natural gas differential improved to approximately /MMBtu. The average realized price per Boe of $31.39 is before the effect of hedges. Including the effect of realized hedges, the average price was $33.38 per Boe, resulting in approximately $24.7 million of realized net hedge gains for the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter of 2019 net income was $42.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($135.9) million, or ($1.21) per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net loss was ($84.9) million or ($0.76) per diluted common share.

Third quarter of 2019 net cash provided by operating activities was $203.2 million. For the first nine months of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $581.6 million.

The following paragraphs discuss adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, all of which are non-GAAP measures. Please reference the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Third quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDAX was $257.8 million. Adjusted EBITDAX is largely unchanged year-over-year as higher production in the 2019 period was offset by higher realized (post-hedge) prices in the 2018 period. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDAX was largely unchanged given comparable production and operating margins.

Third quarter of 2019 adjusted net loss was ($12.1) million, or ($0.11) per diluted common share, compared with adjusted net loss of ($1.0) million, or ($0.01) per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, adjusted net loss was ($48.5) million, or ($0.43) per diluted common share.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As of October 30, 2019, the Company had commodity derivatives in place for the fourth quarter of 2019 that included:

WTI oil hedges for approximately 90% of expected oil production;

HSC natural gas hedges for approximately 70% of expected natural gas production;

Midland - Cushing differential hedges for approximately 60-65% of expected Permian oil production; and

- differential hedges for approximately 60-65% of expected Permian oil production; and WAHA natural gas hedges for approximately 40% of expected Permian residue natural gas production (assumes ethane rejection.)

Detailed data on derivatives are provided in the accompanying IR presentation and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2019.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND

On September 30, 2019, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $2.5 billion in senior notes plus $172.5 million in senior convertible notes, and $129.0 million drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility. Amounts drawn under this facility increased by $11 million sequentially, keeping total net debt nearly flat compared with the second quarter of 2019.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company's lenders reaffirmed the senior secured revolving credit facility borrowing base of $1.6 billion and commitment level of $1.2 billion. The Company had $1.1 billion of liquidity at quarter-end.

Costs incurred in oil and gas activities for the third quarter of 2019 were $270.9 million. Total capital spend (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) for the quarter was $263.4 million. During the third quarter, the Company drilled 22 net wells and had 19 net flowing completions in the Permian and drilled six net wells and completed six net wells in South Texas.

During the third quarter, the Company continued to realize capital efficiencies in the form of increased lateral feet drilled per day and more stages completed per day. As a result, the Company completed more wells in the first nine months of 2019 than expected (including completed wells that have not been put on production), reduced the number of completion crews in the Permian to two, and Company-operated South Texas well completions have been concluded for the year.

well completions have been concluded for the year. A number of wells in the Permian at quarter-end were completed but not yet producing in order to manage and reduce flowback costs.

UPDATED GUIDANCE - FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2019

Full year expected production: raised at the mid-point to 47.5 - 47.9 MMBoe, or 130-131 MBoe/d, with approximately 44% oil in the commodity mix. Implied fourth quarter production is 12.0-12.4 MMBoe or 130.4-134.8 MBoe/d and assumes ethane rejection for NGL volumes and certain shut-in volumes related to maintenance, offset activity and other.

Full year expected total capital spend: unchanged at $1,000 - 1,050 million. Implied fourth quarter total capital spend is $160 -210 million. Expected net completions for 2019 are unchanged at 100+ in the Permian and 19 in South Texas .

- 1,050 million. Implied fourth quarter total capital spend is -210 million. Expected net completions for 2019 are unchanged at 100+ in the Permian and 19 in . Full year expected general and administrative expense: the Company expects to continue to concentrate capital in the Midland Basin and has initiated a reorganization to eliminate duplicate regional functions and reduce overhead costs. As a result, the Company expects to take an associated charge to G&A in the fourth quarter of 2019. Guidance is revised to $125 -130 million including non-cash compensation and reorganization charge.

Basin and has initiated a reorganization to eliminate duplicate regional functions and reduce overhead costs. As a result, the Company expects to take an associated charge to G&A in the fourth quarter of 2019. Guidance is revised to -130 million including non-cash compensation and reorganization charge. Full year expected LOE per Boe is reduced to $4.70 - $4.80 . The implied fourth quarter LOE per Boe is $4.80 - $5.15 .

- . The implied fourth quarter LOE per Boe is - . Full year expected transportation expense per Boe is reduced to $4.05 - $4.15 . The implied fourth quarter transportation per Boe is $4.15 - $4.40 .

SCHEDULE FOR THIRD QUARTER REPORTING

This release is accompanied by an investor presentation and pre-recorded call with transcript, all of which are posted to the Company's website. Please visit the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com to access this additional third quarter detail.

November 1, 2019 - Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the Company's third quarter 2019 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

Live (conference ID 7069506) - Domestic toll free/International: 844-343-4183/647-689-5129

Replay (conference ID 7069506) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until November 8, 2019.

UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

November 5, 2019 - Baird's Global Industrial Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson will present at 9:30 a.m. Central time . The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on November 5, 2019 .

- Global Industrial Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer will present at . The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on . November 14, 2019 - Stephens Nashville Investment Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson will participate in a panel discussion at 9:00 a.m. Central time . This event will not be webcast.

- Stephens Nashville Investment Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a panel discussion at . This event will not be webcast. November 14, 2019 - BAML Global Energy Conference. EVP and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time . The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on November 14, 2019 .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "assumes," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "implied," "plan," "project," "objectives," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include: projections for production, certain operating costs, general and administrative expenses and expected savings, and total capital spend; the expectation that the Company will spend within discretionary cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019 and beyond; the potential to reduce absolute debt and leverage in 2020; and, the Company's expectations regarding capital allocation. General risk factors include the availability, proximity and capacity of gathering, processing and transportation facilities; the volatility and level of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices and related differentials, including any impact on the Company's asset carrying values or reserves arising from price declines; uncertainties inherent in projecting future timing and rates of production or other results from drilling and completion activities; the imprecise nature of estimating oil and natural gas reserves; uncertainties inherent in projecting future drilling and completion activities, costs or results; the availability of additional economically attractive exploration, development, and acquisition opportunities for future growth and any necessary financings; unexpected drilling conditions and results; unsuccessful exploration and development drilling results; the availability of drilling, completion, and operating equipment and services; the risks associated with the Company's commodity price risk management strategy; and other such matters discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2019 Production Data























For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Percent

Change

2019

2018

Percent

Change Realized sales price (before the effects of derivative settlements):





















Oil (per Bbl) $ 53.99



$ 56.96



(5) %

$ 53.31



$ 59.60



(11) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 2.17



$ 3.56



(39) %

$ 2.38



$ 3.35



(29) % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 15.73



$ 30.77



(49) %

$ 17.09



$ 28.28



(40) % Per Boe $ 31.39



$ 38.26



(18) %

$ 32.00



$ 38.15



(16) % Realized sales price (including the effects of derivative settlements):





















Oil (per Bbl) $ 53.57



$ 53.64



— %

$ 52.39



$ 55.06



(5) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 2.59



$ 3.53



(27) %

$ 2.55



$ 3.41



(25) % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 22.87



$ 21.16



8 %

$ 21.01



$ 20.79



1 % Per Boe $ 33.38



$ 34.86



(4) %

$ 32.68



$ 35.02



(7) % Net production volumes: (1)





















Oil (MMBbl) 5.4



5.0



7 %

15.7



13.7



15 % Gas (Bcf) 29.5



27.2



9 %

81.7



77.7



5 % NGLs (MMBbl) 2.1



2.4



(14) %

6.2



6.0



4 % Equivalent (MMBoe) 12.4



12.0



4 %

35.5



32.6



9 % Average net daily production: (1)





















Oil (MBbl per day) 59.0



54.9



7 %

57.5



50.1



15 % Gas (MMcf per day) 320.6



295.3



9 %

299.2



284.7



5 % NGLs (MBbl per day) 22.5



26.2



(14) %

22.8



21.9



4 % Equivalent (MBoe per day) 134.9



130.2



4 %

130.1



119.4



9 % Per Boe data:





















Realized price (before the effects of derivative settlements) $ 31.39



$ 38.26



(18) %

$ 32.00



$ 38.15



(16) % Lease operating expense 4.73



4.41



7 %

4.67



4.66



— % Transportation costs 4.00



4.20



(5) %

4.02



4.42



(9) % Production taxes 1.29



1.58



(18) %

1.30



1.64



(21) % Ad valorem tax expense 0.39



0.45



(13) %

0.52



0.51



2 % General and administrative (2) 2.63



2.46



7 %

2.69



2.64



2 % Operating margin (before the effects of derivative settlements) 18.35



25.16



(27) %

18.80



24.28



(23) % Derivative settlement gain (loss) 1.99



(3.40)



159 %

0.67



(3.13)



121 % Operating margin (including the effects of derivative settlements) $ 20.34



$ 21.76



(7) %

$ 19.47



$ 21.15



(8) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion $ 17.02



$ 16.78



1 %

$ 16.76



$ 14.82



13 %

























(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.44 and $0.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively, and $0.42 for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2019







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) September 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2019

2018 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10



$ 77,965

Accounts receivable 146,211



167,536

Derivative assets 143,142



175,130

Prepaid expenses and other 21,751



8,632

Total current assets 311,114



429,263

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 8,143,381



7,278,362

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (3,953,181)



(3,417,953)

Unproved oil and gas properties 1,434,435



1,581,401

Wells in progress 325,230



295,529

Properties held for sale, net —



5,280

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $64,971 and $57,102, respectively 79,278



88,546

Total property and equipment, net 6,029,143



5,831,165

Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 38,571



58,499

Other noncurrent assets 74,255



33,935

Total noncurrent assets 112,826



92,434

Total assets $ 6,453,083



$ 6,352,862

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 431,440



$ 403,199

Derivative liabilities 37,798



62,853

Other current liabilities 21,804



—

Total current liabilities 491,042



466,052

Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility 129,000



—

Senior Notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 2,451,886



2,448,439

Senior Convertible Notes, net of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs 154,883



147,894

Asset retirement obligations 95,806



91,859

Deferred income taxes 217,469



223,278

Derivative liabilities 6,014



12,496

Other noncurrent liabilities 63,233



42,522

Total noncurrent liabilities 3,118,291



2,966,488

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 112,857,163 and 112,241,966 shares, respectively 1,129



1,122

Additional paid-in capital 1,784,787



1,765,738

Retained earnings 1,069,642



1,165,842

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,808)



(12,380)

Total stockholders' equity 2,843,750



2,920,322

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,453,083



$ 6,352,862



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues and other income:













Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 389,419



$ 458,382



$ 1,136,749



$ 1,243,826

Net gain on divestiture activity —



786



323



425,656

Other operating revenues 898



201



1,347



3,398

Total operating revenues and other income 390,317



459,369



1,138,419



1,672,880

Operating expenses:













Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 129,042



127,638



373,397



365,917

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 211,125



201,105



595,201



483,343

Exploration(1) 11,626



13,061



33,851



40,844

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 6,337



9,055



25,092



26,615

General and administrative(1) 32,578



29,464



95,584



86,066

Net derivative (gain) loss(2) (100,889)



178,026



(3,463)



249,304

Other operating expenses, net 1,021



9,664



422



14,219

Total operating expenses 290,840



568,013



1,120,084



1,266,308

Income (loss) from operations 99,477



(108,644)



18,335



406,572

Interest expense (40,584)



(38,111)



(118,191)



(122,850)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(26,722)



—



(26,722)

Other non-operating income (expense), net (548)



806



(1,427)



3,017

Income (loss) before income taxes 58,345



(172,671)



(101,283)



260,017

Income tax (expense) benefit (16,111)



36,748



16,337



(61,342)

Net income (loss) $ 42,234



$ (135,923)



$ (84,946)



$ 198,675

















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 112,804



112,107



112,441



111,836

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 113,334



112,107



112,441



113,600

Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.37



$ (1.21)



$ (0.76)



$ 1.78

Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.37



$ (1.21)



$ (0.76)



$ 1.75

Dividends per common share $ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.10



$ 0.10

















(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:













Exploration expense $ 1,285



$ 1,571



$ 3,781



$ 4,076

General and administrative expense 5,481



5,433



14,977



13,604

Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 6,766



$ 7,004



$ 18,758



$ 17,680

















(2) The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:













Settlement (gain) loss $ (24,722)



$ 40,718



$ (23,843)



$ 101,911

(Gain) loss on fair value changes (76,167)



137,308



20,380



147,393

Total net derivative (gain) loss $ (100,889)



$ 178,026



$ (3,463)



$ 249,304



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)







































Common Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained

Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity Shares

Amount Balances, December 31, 2018 112,241,966



$ 1,122



$ 1,765,738



$ 1,165,842



$ (12,380)



$ 2,920,322

Net loss —



—



—



(177,568)



—



(177,568)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



263



263

Cash dividends declared, $0.05 per share —



—



—



(5,612)



—



(5,612)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 2,579



—



(18)



—



—



(18)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



5,838



—



—



5,838

Balances, March 31, 2019 112,244,545



$ 1,122



$ 1,771,558



$ 982,662



$ (12,117)



$ 2,743,225

Net income —



—



—



50,388



—



50,388

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



119



119

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 184,079



2



1,957



—



—



1,959

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 290



—



(2)



—



—



(2)

Stock-based compensation expense 96,719



1



6,153



—



—



6,154

Other —



—



(1)



1



—



—

Balances, June 30, 2019 112,525,633



$ 1,125



$ 1,779,665



$ 1,033,051



$ (11,998)



$ 2,801,843

Net income —



—



—



42,234



—



42,234

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



190



190

Cash dividends declared, $0.05 per share —



—



—



(5,643)



—



(5,643)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 331,530



4



(1,644)



—



—



(1,640)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



6,766



—



—



6,766

Balances, September 30, 2019 112,857,163



$ 1,129



$ 1,784,787



$ 1,069,642



$ (11,808)



$ 2,843,750

