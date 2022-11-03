SM ENERGY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM IS INITIATED

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2022 and provided certain fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance. Highlights include:

Driving profitability. Net income in the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2022 was $481.2 million , or $3.87 per diluted common share, and $853.5 million , or $6.87 per diluted common share, respectively. Adjusted net income (1) in the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2022 was $1.82 and $6.00 per diluted common share, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2022 was $513.4 million and $1.40 billion , respectively. Adjusted EBITDAX (1) in the third quarter and for the first nine months was $460.2 million and $1.54 billion , respectively.

Net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX was reduced to 0.6 times at third quarter end. Initiating return of capital program through share buybacks and increased fixed dividend. As announced on September 7, 2022 , the Company launched a return of capital program that includes an increase in the fixed dividend to $0.60 per share annually, to be paid in quarterly increments of $0.15 per share, and authorization for share repurchases of up to $500.0 million . The Company initiated the program by repurchasing approximately 453,000 shares during the quarter and scheduling the first $0.15 quarterly dividend for payment on November 7, 2022 .

As announced on , the Company launched a return of capital program that includes an increase in the fixed dividend to per share annually, to be paid in quarterly increments of per share, and authorization for share repurchases of up to . The Company initiated the program by repurchasing approximately 453,000 shares during the quarter and scheduling the first quarterly dividend for payment on . Generating noteworthy performance from new wells. In South Texas , five new Austin Chalk wells reached peak IP 30 in the northern portion of the Company's position. The wells averaged approximately 1,300 Boe/d at 72% oil and 89% liquids and are expected to payout in approximately 8 months. In the Midland Basin, the Company recently completed three, high performing new wells in Sweetie Peck that are expected to reach peak IP 30 in November, proving-up an area along the western flank of the position.

In , five new wells reached peak IP 30 in the northern portion of the Company's position. The wells averaged approximately 1,300 Boe/d at 72% oil and 89% liquids and are expected to payout in approximately 8 months. In the Midland Basin, the Company recently completed three, high performing new wells in Sweetie Peck that are expected to reach peak IP 30 in November, proving-up an area along the western flank of the position. Keeping capital expenditures on track. Third quarter capital expenditures of $226.1 million , adjusted for an increase in capital accruals of $12.8 million totaled $238.9 million . (1) For the full year 2022, capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals) are expected to range between $870.0 and $900.0 million , unchanged from earlier guidance.

Third quarter capital expenditures of , adjusted for an increase in capital accruals of totaled . For the full year 2022, capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals) are expected to range between and , unchanged from earlier guidance. Applying new technology to further reduce emissions. The Company initiated its program to conduct monthly flyovers of the majority of its operated facilities in the Midland Basin for enhanced methane detection. In conjunction with this program, the Company designed an automated data integration system that concurrently pulls the data onto internal dashboards, enabling better accuracy and faster response times.

President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "This is a very exciting time for our Company as we enhance our return of capital to shareholders with a solid, sustainable increase in the annual fixed dividend and a robust share buyback program. We believe that SM Energy has among the highest quality and longest life inventories in our space, and we consider ourselves to be among the top operators in terms of efficiency and organic inventory replacement. Over the past 12 months we have generated more than $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow.(1) We believe we have established the foundation for sustainable and repeatable return of capital through the cycle and provided for upside flexibility during periods of strong commodity prices."

PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA









Midland Basin South Texas Total Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d) 4,497 / 48.9 1,179 / 12.8 5,676 / 61.7 Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d) 16,082 / 174.8 14,872 / 161.7 30,954 / 336.5 NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d) 9 / - 1,836 / 20.0 1,845 / 20.1 Total (MBoe / MBoe/d) 7,186 / 78.1 5,493 / 59.7 12,679 / 137.8 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.





As previously reported, third quarter production volumes were 12.7 MMBoe, or 137.8 MBoe/d. Volumes were approximately 57% from the Midland Basin and 43% from South Texas and were 45% oil.

REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA









Midland Basin South Texas Total (Pre/Post-hedge)(1) Oil ($/Bbl) $93.59 $89.12 $92.66 / $71.44 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $7.71 $7.44 $7.58 / $5.58 NGLs ($/Bbl) nm $36.37 $36.36 / $34.25 Per Boe $75.85 $51.42 $65.27 / $50.58

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.

As previously reported, the third quarter average realized price before the effect of hedges was $65.27 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges (post-hedge) was $50.58 per Boe.(1)

Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $91.56 /Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $8.20 /MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $42.47 /Bbl.

/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at /MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at /Bbl. The effect of commodity derivative settlements for the third quarter was a loss of $14.69 per Boe, or $186.3 million .

per Boe, or . The realized price for natural gas was negatively affected by lower realizations in the Midland Basin where NGL revenue is incorporated into the realized natural gas price. The Company expects realizations to remain lower in this region into the fourth quarter due to widened differentials at the regional Waha trading hub.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.

NET INCOME (LOSS), NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Third quarter 2022 net income was $481.2 million, or $3.87 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $85.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. The current year period included a 10% increase in total oil, gas, and NGL production revenue and other income due to a 23% increase in the average commodity price per Boe as compared to the same period in 2021. The current year period also benefited from a net derivative gain of $137.6 million, a 19% decline in DD&A per Boe and lower interest expense as compared to the same period in 2021. This was partially offset by an income tax expense of $119.4 million versus a negligible amount in the third quarter 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $853.5 million, or $6.87 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $388.7 million, or $3.29 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

Third quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $513.4 million before net change in working capital of $(96.5) million totaled $416.9 million,(1) which was up $109.9 million, or 36%, from the same period in 2021 with net cash provided by operating activities of $328.1 million before net change in working capital of $(21.1) million totaling $307.0 million.(1) The increase in net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital for the third quarter 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 was primarily due to the increase in realized prices, lower realized derivative settlement losses and lower interest expense. For the first nine months of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $1,398.0 million before net change in working capital of $13.3 million totaled $1,411.3 million, which was up $733.3 million from the same period in 2021. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital for the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 was primarily due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX,(1) ADJUSTED NET INCOME,(1) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)

Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $460.2 million, up $113.5 million, or 33%, from $346.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the first nine months of 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $1.5 billion compared with $818.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Third quarter 2022 Adjusted net income(1) was $226.0 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, which compares with Adjusted net income(1) of $91.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, Adjusted net income(1) was $744.8 million, or $6.00 per diluted common share, compared with an Adjusted net income(1) of $86.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

At September 30, 2022, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 0.6 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On September 30, 2022, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $1.6 billion with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $498.4 million. Net debt(1) was $1.1 billion.

Third quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $226.1 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $12.8 million were $238.9 million(1), coming in below guidance of $250-270 million. During the third quarter 2022, the Company drilled 18 net wells, of which 8 were in South Texas and 10 were in the Midland Basin, and added 31 net flowing completions, of which 17 were in South Texas and 14 were in the Midland Basin.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As entered into as of October 31, 2022, commodity derivative positions for the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

Oil - Approximately 52% of expected oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $56.01 /Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps).

/Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps). Oil, Midland Basin differential - Approximately 2,500 MBbls are hedged to the local price point at a positive $1.15 /Bbl basis.

/Bbl basis. Natural gas - Approximately 48% of expected natural gas production is hedged. 7,000 BBtu is hedged to HSC at a weighted-average price of $2.47 /MMBtu, and 3,100 BBtu is hedged to Waha at a weighted-average price of $2.22 /MMBtu.

/MMBtu, and 3,100 BBtu is hedged to Waha at a weighted-average price of /MMBtu. NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane swaps and collars.

The Company expects to hedge less than 30% of 2023 production.

A detailed schedule of these and other derivative positions are provided in the 3Q22 accompanying slide deck.

2022 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

GUIDANCE FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2022:

Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): Full year $870 -900 million, unchanged. Fourth quarter $228 -258 million. For the full year 2022, the Company expects to complete approximately 81 net wells.

-900 million, unchanged. Fourth quarter -258 million. For the full year 2022, the Company expects to complete approximately 81 net wells. Production: 52.5-53.0 MMBoe or 144-145 MBoe/d, as previously reported, at ~46% oil. Fourth quarter 12.7-13.2 MMBoe, or 138-143 MBoe/d, at ~44% oil.

LOE: $5.10 - $5.15 /Boe, reflecting higher second half inflation. Fourth quarter ~$5.60 /Boe.

- /Boe, reflecting higher second half inflation. Fourth quarter /Boe. Transportation: ~$3.00 /Boe, unchanged. Fourth quarter ~$3.25 /Boe.

/Boe, unchanged. Fourth quarter /Boe. Production and ad valorem taxes: ~$3.90 /Boe, increased due to higher mid-year commodity prices and higher property tax assessments, respectively. Fourth quarter ~$3.50 /Boe.

/Boe, increased due to higher mid-year commodity prices and higher property tax assessments, respectively. Fourth quarter /Boe. DD&A: ~$11.50 /Boe, unchanged: Fourth quarter ~$11.50 /Boe.

/Boe, unchanged: Fourth quarter /Boe. Exploration expense: ~$55 million , up slightly.

, up slightly. G&A: ~$110 million , unchanged.

DISCLOSURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "estimate," "expect," "goal," "generate," "plan," "target," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, projections for the full year and fourth quarter 2022, including guidance for capital expenditures, production, production costs, DD&A, exploration expense and G&A; the timing of expected payout and to reach IP 30 rates for certain new wells; the quality and life of our inventory; expectations for future natural gas realized prices; the percent of future production to be hedged, and the number of wells the Company plans to complete in 2022. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the third quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the 2021 Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

FOOTNOTE 1

Indicates a non-GAAP measure or metric. Please refer below to the section "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" in Financials Highlights for additional information.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) September 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2022

2021 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 498,435

$ 332,716 Accounts receivable 258,003

247,201 Derivative assets 42,207

24,095 Prepaid expenses and other 9,133

9,175 Total current assets 807,778

613,187 Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 9,914,261

9,397,407 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (6,054,796)

(5,634,961) Unproved oil and gas properties 579,261

629,098 Wells in progress 276,298

148,394 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,950 and $62,359,

respectively 31,831

36,060 Total property and equipment, net 4,746,855

4,575,998 Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 36,048

239 Other noncurrent assets 60,832

44,553 Total noncurrent assets 96,880

44,792 Total assets $ 5,651,513

$ 5,233,977 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 631,984

$ 563,306 Derivative liabilities 174,717

319,506 Other current liabilities 7,316

6,515 Total current liabilities 814,017

889,327 Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility —

— Senior Notes, net 1,571,429

2,081,164 Asset retirement obligations 97,724

97,324 Deferred income taxes 212,470

9,769 Derivative liabilities 14,506

25,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 73,705

67,566 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,969,834

2,281,519 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:

122,796,046 and 121,862,248 shares, respectively 1,228

1,219 Additional paid-in capital 1,810,352

1,840,228 Retained earnings 1,068,385

234,533 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,303)

(12,849) Total stockholders' equity 2,867,662

2,063,131 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,651,513

$ 5,233,977

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating revenues and other income:













Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 827,558

$ 759,813

$ 2,676,656

$ 1,745,547 Other operating income 7,893

426

10,673

22,387 Total operating revenues and other income 835,451

760,239

2,687,329

1,767,934 Operating expenses:













Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 159,961

135,745

470,245

362,131 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement

obligation liability accretion 145,865

202,701

460,169

574,375 Exploration (1) 14,203

8,709

44,117

26,746 Impairment 1,077

8,750

6,466

26,250 General and administrative (1) 28,428

25,530

81,715

74,883 Net derivative (gain) loss (2) (137,577)

209,146

385,180

924,183 Other operating expense, net 1,213

43,401

2,614

44,654 Total operating expenses 213,170

633,982

1,450,506

2,033,222 Income (loss) from operations 622,281

126,257

1,236,823

(265,288) Interest expense (22,825)

(40,861)

(97,708)

(120,268) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —

5

(67,605)

(2,139) Other non-operating income (expense), net 1,163

153

930

(1,071) Income (loss) before income taxes 600,619

85,554

1,072,440

(388,766) Income tax (expense) benefit (119,379)

39

(218,951)

95 Net income (loss) $ 481,240

$ 85,593

$ 853,489

$ (388,671)















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 123,195

121,457

122,318

118,224 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 124,279

123,851

124,233

118,224 Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 3.91

$ 0.70

$ 6.98

$ (3.29) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 3.87

$ 0.69

$ 6.87

$ (3.29) Dividends per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.01

$ 0.16

$ 0.02















(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:













Exploration expense $ 1,000

$ 908

$ 2,965

$ 3,004 General and administrative expense 4,105

3,590

10,893

11,187 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 5,105

$ 4,498

$ 13,858

$ 14,191















(2) The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:













Derivative settlement loss $ 186,299

$ 213,555

$ 595,080

$ 480,262 (Gain) loss on fair value changes (323,876)

(4,409)

(209,900)

443,921 Total net derivative (gain) loss $ (137,577)

$ 209,146

$ 385,180

$ 924,183

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)







Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained

Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock









Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2021 121,862,248

$ 1,219

$ 1,840,228

$ 234,533

$ (12,849)

$ 2,063,131 Net income —

—

—

48,764

—

48,764 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

182

182 Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —

—

—

(1,218)

—

(1,218) Issuance of common stock upon vesting

of RSUs, net of shares used for tax

withholdings 1,929

—

(24)

—

—

(24) Stock-based compensation expense —

—

4,274

—

—

4,274 Balances, March 31, 2022 121,864,177

$ 1,219

$ 1,844,478

$ 282,079

$ (12,667)

$ 2,115,109 Net income —

—

—

323,485

—

323,485 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

182

182 Issuance of common stock under

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 65,634

1

1,644

—

—

1,645 Stock-based compensation expense 29,471

—

4,479

—

—

4,479 Balances, June 30, 2022 121,959,282

$ 1,220

$ 1,850,601

$ 605,564

$ (12,485)

$ 2,444,900 Net income —

—

—

481,240

—

481,240 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

182

182 Cash dividends declared, $0.15 per share —

—

—

(18,419)

—

(18,419) Issuance of common stock upon vesting

of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of

shares used for tax withholdings 1,289,498

13

(25,118)









(25,105) Stock-based compensation expense —

—

5,105

—

—

5,105 Purchase of shares under Stock

Repurchase Program (452,734)

(5)

(20,236)

—

—

(20,241) Balances, September 30, 2022 122,796,046

$ 1,228

$ 1,810,352

$ 1,068,385

$ (12,303)

$ 2,867,662

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Continued) (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)





Additional

Paid-in

Capital





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock



Retained

Earnings

(Deficit)





Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2020 114,742,304

$ 1,147

$ 1,827,914

$ 200,697

$ (13,598)

$ 2,016,160 Net loss —

—

—

(251,269)

—

(251,269) Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

191

191 Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —

—

—

(1,147)

—

(1,147) Stock-based compensation expense —

—

5,737

—

—

5,737 Balances, March 31, 2021 114,742,304

$ 1,147

$ 1,833,651

$ (51,719)

$ (13,407)

$ 1,769,672 Net loss —

—

—

(222,995)

—

(222,995) Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

592

592 Cash dividends, $0.01 per share —

—

—

(31)

—

(31) Issuance of common stock under

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 252,665

3

1,312

—

—

1,315 Stock-based compensation expense 57,795

1

3,955

—

—

3,956 Issuance of common stock through

cashless exercise of Warrants 5,918,089

59

(59)

—

—

— Balances, June 30, 2021 120,970,853

$ 1,210

$ 1,838,859

$ (274,745)

$ (12,815)

$ 1,552,509 Net income —

—

—

85,593

—

85,593 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

246

246 Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —

—

—

(1,215)

—

(1,215) Issuance of common stock upon vesting

of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of

shares used for tax withholdings 502,937

5

(4,737)

—

—

(4,732) Stock-based compensation expense —

—

4,498

—

—

4,498 Balances, September 30, 2021 121,473,790

$ 1,215

$ 1,838,620

$ (190,367)

$ (12,569)

$ 1,636,899

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 481,240

$ 85,593

$ 853,489

$ (388,671) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement

obligation liability accretion 145,865

202,701

460,169

574,375 Impairment 1,077

8,750

6,466

26,250 Stock-based compensation expense 5,105

4,498

13,858

14,191 Net derivative (gain) loss (137,577)

209,146

385,180

924,183 Derivative settlement loss (186,299)

(213,555)

(595,080)

(480,262) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,303

3,905

8,910

13,350 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

(5)

67,605

2,139 Deferred income taxes 110,048

(68)

202,996

(282) Other, net (3,910)

6,076

7,668

(7,301) Net change in working capital 96,518

21,078

(13,230)

52,170 Net cash provided by operating activities 513,370

328,119

1,398,031

730,142















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (226,101)

(180,088)

(591,846)

(550,265) Other, net (596)

5,293

(596)

5,514 Net cash used in investing activities (226,697)

(174,795)

(592,442)

(544,751)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from revolving credit facility —

705,500

—

1,649,500 Repayment of revolving credit facility —

(758,000)

—

(1,742,500) Net proceeds from Senior Notes —

(812)

—

392,771 Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes —

(65,480)

(584,946)

(450,776) Repurchase of common stock (20,241)

—

(20,241)

— Net proceeds from sale of common stock —

—

1,645

1,315 Dividends paid —

—

(1,218)

(1,178) Other, net (35,086)

(4,732)

(35,110)

(4,733) Net cash used in financing activities (55,327)

(123,524)

(639,870)

(155,601)















Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 231,346

29,800

165,719

29,790 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 267,089

—

332,716

10 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 498,435

$ 29,800

$ 498,435

$ 29,800

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)











(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information and

non-cash activities:













Operating activities:













Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ (34,793)

$ (51,364)

$ (125,668)

$ (126,228) Investing activities:













Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other $ 12,810

$ (20,102)

$ 50,590

$ 8,885















Other information:













Net cash paid for income taxes $ (4)

$ (181)

$ (10,506)

$ (802)

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND METRICS AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures and metrics, which are used by management and the investment community to assess the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, as well as compare performance from period to period and across the Company's peer group. The Company believes these measures and metrics are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare recurring financial results among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures and metrics, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures and metrics provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX : Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information for internal analysis and for investors and analysts, as a performance and liquidity measure, to evaluate the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt. The Company is also subject to financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios. Please reference the Company's third quarter 2022 Form 10-Q for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share : Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters. The Company uses these measures to evaluate the comparability of the Company's ongoing operational results and trends and believes these measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis.

Adjusted free cash flow : Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other. The Company uses this measure as representative of the cash from operations, in excess of capital expenditures that provides liquidity to fund discretionary obligations such as debt reduction, returning cash to shareholders or expanding the business.

Net debt : Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior unsecured notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility less cash and cash equivalents (also referred to as total funded debt). The Company uses net debt as a measure of financial position and believes this measure provides useful additional information to investors to evaluate the Company's capital structure and financial leverage.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX : Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period (also referred to as leverage ratio). A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement. The Company and the investment community may use this metric in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt and identify trends in its leverage position. The Company reconciles the two non-GAAP measure components of this calculation.

Post-hedge: Post-hedge is calculated as the average realized price after the effects of commodity derivative settlements. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the effects of commodity derivative settlements on average realized price.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

































Production Data

































For the Three Months Ended

Percent Change

Between

For the Nine Months Ended

Percent

Change

Between

Periods

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22 &

2Q22



3Q22 &

3Q21

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021







2022

2021

Realized sales price (before the effect of derivative settlements): Oil (per Bbl) $ 92.66

$ 108.64

$ 69.30

(15) %



34 %

$ 98.52

$ 64.50

53 % Gas (per Mcf) $ 7.58

$ 7.66

$ 5.12

(1) %



48 %

$ 6.88

$ 4.24

62 % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 36.36

$ 42.08

$ 36.87

(14) %



(1) %

$ 39.04

$ 31.19

25 % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 65.27

$ 74.23

$ 53.02

(12) %



23 %

$ 67.23

$ 47.43

42 % Realized sales price (including the effect of derivative settlements): Oil (per Bbl) $ 71.44

$ 79.45

$ 50.17

(10) %



42 %

$ 75.05

$ 47.40

58 % Gas (per Mcf) $ 5.58

$ 5.96

$ 3.89

(6) %



43 %

$ 5.37

$ 3.09

74 % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 34.25

$ 37.96

$ 20.22

(10) %



69 %

$ 34.99

$ 18.75

87 % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 50.58

$ 56.20

$ 38.12

(10) %



33 %

$ 52.28

$ 34.38

52 % Net production volumes: (1) Oil (MMBbl) 5.7

6.1

8.1

(8) %



(30) %

18.3

20.2

(9) % Gas (Bcf) 31.0

31.5

29.1

(2) %



6 %

93.8

77.1

22 % NGLs (MMBbl) 1.8

1.9

1.4

(5) %



30 %

5.9

3.8

56 % Equivalent (MMBoe) 12.7

13.3

14.3

(5) %



(12) %

39.8

36.8

8 % Average net daily production: (1) Oil (MBbls per day) 61.7

67.5

87.6

(9) %



(30) %

66.9

73.9

(9) % Gas (MMcf per day) 336.5

346.3

316.3

(3) %



6 %

343.7

282.5

22 % NGLs (MBbls per day) 20.1

21.4

15.5

(6) %



30 %

21.6

13.9

56 % Equivalent (MBoe per day) 137.8

146.6

155.8

(6) %



(12) %

145.8

134.8

8 % Per Boe data:































Lease operating expense $ 5.64

$ 5.11

$ 4.20

10 %



34 %

$ 4.98

$ 4.46

12 % Transportation costs $ 2.87

$ 2.87

$ 2.41

— %



19 %

$ 2.82

$ 2.75

3 % Production taxes $ 3.17

$ 3.75

$ 2.49

(15) %



27 %

$ 3.28

$ 2.18

50 % Ad valorem tax expense $ 0.93

$ 0.69

$ 0.38

35 %



145 %

$ 0.73

$ 0.44

66 % General and administrative (2) $ 2.24

$ 2.12

$ 1.78

6 %



26 %

$ 2.05

$ 2.03

1 % Derivative settlement loss $ (14.69)

$ (18.03)

$ (14.90)

19 %



1 %

$ (14.95)

$ (13.05)

(15) % Depletion, depreciation,

amortization, and asset

retirement obligation liability

accretion $ 11.50

$ 11.60

$ 14.14

(1) %



(19) %

$ 11.56

$ 15.61

(26) %

































(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.32, $0.26, and $0.25 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30,

2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.27 and $0.30 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022





Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)

















(in thousands)





































Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) and net

cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP): For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Trailing Twelve

Months at

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 481,240

$ 85,593

$ 853,489

$ (388,671)

$ 1,278,389 Interest expense 22,825

40,861

97,708

120,268

137,793 Income tax expense (benefit) 119,379

(39)

218,951

(95)

228,984 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset

retirement obligation liability accretion 145,865

202,701

460,169

574,375

660,180 Exploration (2) 13,203

7,801

41,152

23,742

52,756 Impairment 1,077

8,750

6,466

26,250

15,216 Stock-based compensation expense 5,105

4,498

13,858

14,191

18,486 Net derivative (gain) loss (137,577)

209,146

385,180

924,183

362,656 Derivative settlement loss (186,299)

(213,555)

(595,080)

(480,262)

(863,776) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

(5)

67,605

2,139

67,605 Other, net (4,663)

905

(5,064)

2,407

(6,964) Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 460,155

$ 346,656

$ 1,544,434

$ 818,527

$ 1,951,325 Interest expense (22,825)

(40,861)

(97,708)

(120,268)

(137,793) Income tax (expense) benefit (119,379)

39

(218,951)

95

(228,984) Exploration (2)(3) (11,993)

(7,801)

(27,959)

(23,742)

(39,563) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing

costs 1,303

3,905

8,910

13,350

12,835 Deferred income taxes 110,048

(68)

202,996

(282)

212,843 Other, net (457)

5,171

(461)

(9,708)

4,987 Net change in working capital 96,518

21,078

(13,230)

52,170

52,011 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 513,370

$ 328,119

$ 1,398,031

$ 730,142

$ 1,827,661



















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the accompanying unaudited

condensed consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the

accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense. (3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounts are net of certain capital expenditures related to unsuccessful exploration efforts outside of our core

areas of operations.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (1)













(in thousands, except per share data)





























Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to adjusted net income

(non-GAAP): For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 481,240

$ 85,593

$ 853,489

$ (388,671) Net derivative (gain) loss (137,577)

209,146

385,180

924,183 Derivative settlement loss (186,299)

(213,555)

(595,080)

(480,262) Impairment 1,077

8,750

6,466

26,250 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

(5)

67,605

2,139 Other, net (3,117)

1,525

(2,984)

3,108 Tax effect of adjustments (2) 70,724

(1,272)

30,122

(103,166) Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets —

1,272

—

103,166 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 226,048

$ 91,454

$ 744,798

$ 86,747















Diluted net income (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 3.87

$ 0.69

$ 6.87

$ (3.29) Net derivative (gain) loss (1.11)

1.69

3.10

7.82 Derivative settlement loss (1.50)

(1.72)

(4.79)

(4.06) Impairment 0.01

0.07

0.05

0.22 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

0.54

0.02 Other, net (0.02)

0.01

(0.01)

0.02 Tax effect of adjustments (2) 0.57

(0.01)

0.24

(0.87) Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets —

0.01

—

0.87 Adjusted net income per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.82

$ 0.74

$ 6.00

$ 0.73















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 123,195

121,457

122,318

118,224 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 124,279

123,851

124,233

118,224















Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.





























(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%. This rate

approximates the Company's statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022

Reconciliation of Total Principal Amount of Debt to Net Debt (1)

(in thousands)



As of September 30, 2022 Principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes (2) $ 1,585,144 Revolving credit facility (2) — Total principal amount of debt (GAAP) 1,585,144 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 498,435 Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 1,086,709



(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q as of September 30, 2022.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)



















(in thousands)























For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

Trailing Twelve

Months at

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

(GAAP)

$ 513,370

$ 328,119

$ 1,398,031

$ 730,142

$ 1,827,661 Net change in working capital

(96,518)

(21,078)

13,230

(52,170)

(52,011) Cash flow from operations before net change in

working capital

416,852

307,041

1,411,261

677,972

1,775,650





















Capital expenditures (GAAP)

226,101

180,088

591,846

550,265

716,422 Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure

accruals and other

12,810

(20,102)

50,590

8,885

30,879 Capital expenditures before accruals and other

238,911

159,986

642,436

559,150

747,301





















Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 177,941

$ 147,055

$ 768,825

$ 118,822

$ 1,028,349





















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

