SM Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Call

DENVER, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market on July 30, 2020. See schedule below:

July 30, 2020 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussion of the second quarter 2020 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

July 31, 2020 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2020 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

Live Conference Call Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9577599

Replay (conference ID 9577599) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 7, 2020.

