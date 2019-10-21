SM Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Call

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results after market on October 31, 2019. See schedule below:

October 31, 2019 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2019 earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussion of the third quarter 2019 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

November 1, 2019 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the third quarter 2019 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

Live (conference ID 7069506) - Domestic toll free/International: 844-343-4183/647-689-5129

Replay (conference ID 7069506) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until November 8, 2019.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SOURCE SM Energy Company

Related Links

http://sm-energy.com

