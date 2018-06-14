SM Energy To Redeem Senior Notes Due 2021

Notices of redemption will be sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, U.S. Bank National Association. For more information, holders of the Notes may call U.S. Bank National Association at 303-585-4594. Beneficial holders with questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution holding interests in the Notes on their behalf.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "anticipate," "expect," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, redemption of outstanding senior notes. Uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements in this release include the failure to consummate the redemption or to take any action required to consummate the redemption in a timely manner or at all. These and other certainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this announcement. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

