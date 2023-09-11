SM Investments still the most organized in investor relations, strongest in adherence to corporate governance in Southeast Asia

News provided by

SM Investments Corporation

11 Sep, 2023, 05:25 ET

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), one of the Philippines' leading conglomerates, bagged the top spot in two categories in the recently concluded 13th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards by Alpha Southeast Asia magazine. The winners were based on a poll of investors and analysts in the region.

This is SM Investments' twelfth win for the Most Organized Investor Relations and its eighth win as the company with the strongest adherence to corporate governance in this annual investors' poll.

"We are grateful to Alpha Southeast Asia and industry investors for recognizing the company's work in upholding the highest standards in investor relations and corporate governance," Frederic C. DyBuncio, SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

SM Investments was also named as one of the top companies with Best Senior Management IR Support and Best Strategic CSR.

"We are cognizant of how our developments impact many communities. We are committed to serving these communities and enhancing value for all our stakeholders," Mr. DyBuncio added.

The poll was conducted from January to June this year based on tallied votes among 586 investors and analysts with exposure to the Southeast Asia region, according to the Hong Kong-based investment magazine, Alpha Southeast Asia magazine.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is a leading Philippine company that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified with its food, non-food, and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth-largest bank by total assets among private banks.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

