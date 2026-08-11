SMACT Works, Inc. Ranks No. 2,700 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fifth Consecutive Year of Recognition Highlights Sustained Growth and Client Impact

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2013, SMACT Works is a global Oracle ERP consulting and systems integration firm that has grown alongside its clients, with services spanning Cloud Advisory, Technology Consulting, and Managed Services.

SMACT Works provides ERP consulting services across Oracle Cloud Applications, IaaS & PaaS, and on-premises PeopleSoft, helping organizations define strategy, execute with precision, modernize systems, and see measurable results in increasingly complex environments.

Steady, year-over-year growth has kept SMACT Works on the Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years in a row:

2022 – Ranked No. 4,651





2023 – Ranked No. 3,373





2024 – Ranked No. 2,757





2025 – Ranked No. 2,957





2026 – Ranked No. 2,700

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a fifth consecutive year, a distinction achieved by a select few of honorees reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of the entire SMACT Works team," said Ranjith Yengoti, CEO of SMACT Works. "We remain focused on delivering measurable value and exceptional outcomes with excellence and integrity."

SMACT Works' Cloud Advisory team helps clients define, plan, and execute cloud strategies that fit their business. Its Technology Consulting practice designs, implements, and optimizes Oracle solutions for real gains in efficiency, scalability, and performance. Through flexible Oracle Managed Services, SMACT Works stays hands-on after go-live, keeping technology running the way it's supposed to.

An award-winning Oracle Partner, ISO 9001/ISO 27001 certified organization, and nationally recognized Best & Brightest Workplace, SMACT Works serves public sector, higher education, and commercial clients in North America with a commitment to Excellence and Integrity.

Our digital transformation consulting work is built on long-term partnerships, not one-off projects, helping organizations navigate operational change and evolving technology demands.

For more information, visit www.smactworks.com.

Methodology

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks U.S.-based private companies by 2022–2025 revenue growth. www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, offering journalism that informs, educates, and elevates innovators. Published by Mansueto Ventures. www.inc.com.

Media Contacts

SMACT Works

Cecelia Glackin-Hunt

614-503-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE SMACT Works