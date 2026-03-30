Columbus CEO Names SMACT Works, Inc. a First Place Winner of the Greater Columbus Top Workplaces 2026 Award

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMACT Works, Inc. has been awarded First Place in the Small Business category (<125 employees) for the Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Columbus CEO. In addition, CEO Ranjith Yengoti received the Leadership Award in the Small Business category, highlighting his impact on company culture and team success.

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.

SMACT Works earns #1 Top Workplace (Small Business) and CEO leadership honor, driven by employee trust and culture. Post this

One employee shared in the survey, "Our leadership has a clear vision and provides clear direction on goals for individual teams and members. They listen, communicate openly, and truly care about our success," reflecting the strong trust and alignment across the organization.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Ranjith Yengoti, CEO of SMACT Works, Inc., added:

"I'm truly humbled by this recognition. At SMACT Works, we've always believed in a culture of accountability and teamwork over titles. Every success we've achieved has been the result of our team working together—doing what's best for our customers, our employees, and our company. This award is a reflection of that shared commitment, and I accept it not as an individual honor, but on behalf of our entire team. The Top Workplaces recognition and employee feedback validate that we're on the right path—and inspire us to keep doing more."

ABOUT SMACT WORKS, INC

SMACT Works is a premier Oracle Advisory and Consulting firm. We deliver end-to-end technology consulting, implementation, and managed services for Oracle Applications. Headquartered in Dublin, OH, we have a global presence with offices in North America and Asia. We are an Oracle Gold Partner (Cloud Standard), ISO 9001, and 27001-certified delivery organization serving customers with Excellence and Integrity.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE SMACT Works