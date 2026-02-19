SMACT Works, Inc. Named a 2025 Ohio Best and Brightest Company to Work For® and In the Nation

Dublin-based Oracle consulting firm recognized nationally and statewide for exceptional workplace culture

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMACT Works, Inc., a leading Oracle consulting firm, has been named a 2025 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in the Nation, in addition to earning recognition as a 2025 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Ohio, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

These prestigious awards honor organizations nationwide for excellence in human resources, employee engagement, and workplace culture. The National Best and Brightest designation represents the program's highest honor, recognizing companies that set the national standard for workplace excellence.

Both awards are particularly significant given the program's competitive nature, with a ten-to-one ratio of applicants to winners. SMACT Works was evaluated by an independent research firm across 11 key categories, including compensation and benefits, employee enrichment and retention, work-life balance, leadership strategy, and community initiatives.

"Earning recognition at both the state and national level is incredibly meaningful," said Ranjith Yengoti, CEO of SMACT Works. "It validates our belief that when you invest intentionally in people, you build not just a strong company, but a sustainable one. Our culture is a strategic advantage, not an afterthought."

As a four-time, consecutive Inc 5000 fast-growing Oracle consulting firm, SMACT Works delivers expert Oracle Cloud solutions while fostering a culture centered on trust, continuous learning, and flexibility. This people-first approach helps the company to attract and retain top talent.

"These companies have excelled by prioritizing their workplace culture," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. "By putting their employees first, this exceptional group of top-tier leaders has created a strong foundation that distinguishes them as employers of choice both locally and nationally."

With more than 25 years of experience, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies best practices in human resources, providing valuable benchmarking for organizations that lead in employment standards across multiple markets nationwide.

For more information about SMACT Works, visit www.smactworks.com.

About SMACT Works, Inc.

SMACT Works is a Dublin, Ohio-based Oracle consulting firm specializing in cloud advisory services, full managed projects, and application managed services. With a team of 150+ Oracle experts, SMACT Works helps organizations maximize their Oracle investments and drive long-term business success.

SOURCE SMACT Works