Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size Worth $12.7 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small & medium caliber ammunition market size is projected to reach USD 12.74 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in arms and ammunition purchasing due to increasing geopolitical tensions is expected to drive the demand for small & medium caliber ammunition over the forecast period. Rising global incidences of armed conflicts and terrorism have driven the major key economies to strengthen their defenses including military, air force, and navy, which is expected to have a positive impact on product demand.

Products with 7.62 x 39mm caliber accounted for the largest revenue share of over 12% in 2019 owing to their compatibility with the AK series rifles

The market in India is expected to witness a growth rate of over 5% from 2020 to 2027, which can be attributed to the 'Self Reliant India' initiative announced by the Indian Prime Minister, which was imposed in a bid to make the Indian defense sector self-reliant and bolster indigenization

The market in Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness significant growth on account of increased military budget by Algeria , Morocco , Egypt , and Tunisia . Political disruption and fallen crude oil prices in the region due to CoVID-19 is expected to increase military activities across its borders, thereby boosting the market growth

Prominent players in the market are collaborating with the defense forces and the governments for replacing conventional arms and ammunition with the new and advanced weapon system. Moreover, the increasing trend of testing newly developed small and medium caliber ammunition in the developing economies by the supplier is expected to influence the market

Read 105 page research report with ToC on "Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (7.62 x 39 mm, 23 x 115 mm), By Region (Asia Pacific, MEA, Central & South America) And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-medium-caliber-ammunition-market

Moreover, geopolitical situation including cross-border insurgency and boundary disputes between the major economies around the world is likely to influence the market on a positive note over the projected years. Increasing demand for handguns for self-defense, local law-enforcement ammunition, and replacement of outdated ammunition with advanced ones are also some of the significant factors that are propelling the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global small & medium caliber market on the basis of product and region:

Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

7.62 x 39 mm



7.62 x 54 mm



30 x 165 mm



23 x 115 mm



23 x 152 mm



12.7 x 108 mm



14.5 x 114 mm



Others

Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Asia Pacific



Bangladesh





Sri Lanka





Philippines





Malaysia





Indonesia





India



Middle East & Africa

&

Kuwait





Egypt





Algeria





Tunisia





Morocco





Benin





Burkina Faso





Cameroon



Central & South America



Peru





Chile

List of Key Players of Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market

Northrop Grumman Corp.

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Corp.

BAE Systems, Inc.

ARSENAL JSCo

MESKO S.A.

Nammo AS

Rheinmetall Defense

JSC Rosoboronexport

Nexter KNDS Group

ST Engineering

Denel SOC Ltd.

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

RUAG Group

Poongsan Corp.

CBC Ammo LLC

STV Group a.s.

Yugoimport SDPR J.P

The Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works

Rostec

The Tula Cartridge Works

Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant

V.A. Degtyarev Plant

State Research and Production Enterprise Bazalt

Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (TsNIITochMash)

North Industries Group Corp. (Norinco)

