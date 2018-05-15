Small 401(k) Plan Fees Decoded

Investment fees continue to be the biggest driver of total plan costs. According to the 401k Averages Book's new infographic, Breakdown of Small Plan 401(k) Fees , investment related expenses account for nearly 97% of a small plan's total cost. "When we break it down further you find 45% is for investment management, 52% is available for revenue sharing and 3% for hard dollar recordkeeping costs," said Valletta.

In today's regulatory environment, it is important employers know what they pay in total plan costs as well as the components that make up the whole.

The infographic also includes a chart that shows small plan fees have declined from 1.29% in 2013 to 1.18% in 2017. Or that the average participant in a small 401(k) plan, defined as a plan with $5,000,000 in assets and 50 participants, pays $1,176 in total plan fees. Other key points on the infographic provide insights to average investment costs for target date funds, large US equity funds and other typical 401(k) investments.

The infographic is updated annually and can be downloaded at www.401ksource.com/free-infographic.

