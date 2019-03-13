Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs Taiwan leads startups to show their innovations at SXSW

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Innovation and entrepreneurship" is the main driving force for a country's economic growth and industrial development.

Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs Taiwan is dedicated to creating international opportunities for Taiwan startups to show their innovative power on global stage. Institute for Information Industry (III) is the executer of Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs Taiwan (SMEA).

The Administration held the first G Camp in 2018, facilitating 7 startups to successfully access the European market. This year, following the brand spirit of "Growing, Global, Go," G Camp designed a customized "Silicon Valley Program" for Taiwan startups through Silicon Valley Forum with an aim to pave the way for them to explore the global markets and become "unicorns". 64 startups were attracted to participate, 16 of them were selected to be trained and in the end, 4 winners—BayPay, Cartesi, iStaging and ucfunnel in the blockchain, AR/VR, digital content and data application industries—were awarded a trip to SXSW.

South by Southwest (SXSW) was launched in 1987. At first, it was a music festival and as it grew larger every year, interactive technology and film elements were added. Now it has become an iconic event that captures global attention. Especially in recent years, the SXSW Interactive Festival has gained more visibility than ever and served as the best platform to observe the next startup trend of the year. In SXSW, the most avant-garde technologies and products in the world are being showcased.

The Administration will lead the 4 winners from G Camp to participate in the annual SXSW Trade Show and hold the #STARTUP ROCKS TEXAS activity with an international accelerator, Capital Factory based in Austin. International incubators, startup teams and investors are invited to interact with Taiwan startups. By being proactive, the Administration effectively helps the startups expand their horizons and strengthen international network.

Faced with globalized competition, startups are not only the driving force for industrial transformation but a key indicator for success in the international market. Listed as one of the "super innovators" by the World Economic Forum, Taiwan enjoys a competitive edge in the global startup ecosystem. Undoubtedly, with the Administration's effort to lay a solid foundation for exchanges and cooperation, more business opportunities will be created for Taiwan startups to go global.

Last but not least, the Administration will hold a #STARTUP ROCKS TEXAS activity at Capital Factory on 13th at 3p.m. We would like to invite all of you to join us and exchange the innovation ideas.

SOURCE Institute for Information Industry