Small and midsize business customers desire energy reliability and trustworthiness

WPPI Energy, Xcel Energy, and WEC Energy Group earn top marks in Business Customer Satisfaction Study

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source is thrilled to announce the results of the E Source 2022 Business Customer Satisfaction Study. The company surveyed small and midsize business (SMB) customers to discover the utility attributes they value most as well as where their utility ranks on those attributes. The survey uses a 10-point scale, where 1 is the lowest score and 10 is the highest. Among nine attributes, SMB customers selected three as most important for a utility to possess:

Energy reliability

Trustworthiness

Keeping energy prices down

E Source Market Research conducts the annual Business Customer Satisfaction Study to provide utilities and account representatives with direct feedback from SMB customers. The survey produces an understanding of the overall satisfaction levels and identifies where improvement is essential. Over 1,600 SMB customers participated in the eighth edition of the study, which revealed the top-ranked utilities in 2022.

Of the participating utilities, WPPI Energy earned the top spot by receiving a score of 8.47 out of 10 for overall customer satisfaction and perceived value. WPPI Energy also scored highest for all utility and business customer representative attributes in the study.

"High satisfaction ratings from the business community are certainly a rewarding outcome," says Jake Oelke, vice president of energy services at WPPI Energy. "Equally valuable in the view of our member utilities, is the gap and priority feedback, which helps us identify how we can do even better for customers."

Xcel Energy earned second place in the SMB study with a total score of 7.51 out of 10 for overall satisfaction and perceived value. The utility scored high for providing reliable energy, being trustworthy, and effective emergency communications.

In third place, WEC Energy Group also scored high in providing reliable energy, being trustworthy, and effective emergency communications. SMB customers gave the utility an overall satisfaction and perceived value score of 7.47 out of 10.

"The sheer number and diversity of small and midsize businesses present a huge challenge in truly understanding their unique situations and energy needs," says Daniel Doutre, lead analyst, E Source Market Research. "We'd like to congratulate the top utilities in the small and midsize business study for rising to this challenge and developing their abilities to better serve these customers."

Members of the E Source Account Management Service will be able to access the complete study results, which will be available soon. Utility participants that aren't members of this service may purchase aggregate results separately. Contact E Source to learn more.

