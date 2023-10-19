Small and midsize business customers desire energy reliability, trustworthiness, and effective emergency communications

News provided by

E Source Companies LLC

19 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

Clark Public Utilities, Pedernales Electric Cooperative, and WEC Energy Group earn top marks in Business Customer Satisfaction Study

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source is excited to announce the results of the E Source 2023 Business Customer Satisfaction Study. The company surveyed small and midsize business (SMB) customers to discover the utility attributes they value most, as well as where their utility ranks on those attributes. The survey uses a 10-point scale, where 1 is the lowest score and 10 is the highest. Among nine attributes, SMB customers selected three as most important for a utility to possess:

  • Energy reliability
  • Trustworthiness
  • Effective emergency communications

E Source Market Research conducts the annual Business Customer Satisfaction Study to provide utilities and account representatives with direct feedback from SMB customers. The survey produces an understanding of the overall satisfaction levels and identifies where improvement is essential. Over 1,400 SMB customers participated in the ninth edition of the study, which revealed the top-ranked utilities in 2023.

Of the participating utilities, Clark Public Utilities earned the top spot by receiving a score of 8.85 out of 10 for overall customer satisfaction and perceived value. Clark Public Utilities also scored highest for all utility and business customer representative attributes in the study.

"Small businesses are the economic engines of our community, and we work hard to give them the service and support they need to thrive," says Debbie DePetris, energy services manager at Clark Public Utilities. "Customer service is at the heart of what we do at Clark Public Utilities, and we want all our customers of every size to know we're here for them."

Pedernales Electric Cooperative earned second place in the SMB study with a total score of 8.34 out of 10 for overall satisfaction and perceived value. The utility scored highly for providing reliable energy, being trustworthy, and being easy to do business with.

In third place, WEC Energy Group earned high marks in providing reliable energy, effective emergency communications, and being trustworthy. SMB customers gave the utility an overall satisfaction and perceived value score of 7.35 out of 10.

"Congratulations to the top utilities in the small and midsize business study for understanding their customers unique situations and energy needs," says Daniel Doutre, lead analyst, E Source Market Research. "Given their large numbers of SMBs, it's admirable that these utilities continue to develop their abilities to better serve these customers."

Members of the E Source Account Management Service will be able to access the complete study results, and utility participants that aren't members of this service may purchase aggregate results separately. Contact E Source to learn more.

About E Source

E Source blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a data-first approach and a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US.

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC

Also from this source

Large business customers desire energy reliability, effective emergency communications, and trustworthiness

Large business customers desire energy reliability, effective emergency communications, and trustworthiness

E Source is pleased to announce the results of the E Source 2023 Business Customer Satisfaction Study. The company surveyed large business customers...
Announcing the winners of the E Source 2023 Utility Ad Awards Contest

Announcing the winners of the E Source 2023 Utility Ad Awards Contest

E Source is pleased to announce the winners of the 15th annual Utility Ad Awards Contest. During a special session at the E Source Forum 2023, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.