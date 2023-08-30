Small Biz Advocacy Group Launches TV Spot Calling Out CA State Agency for Failing Taxpayers

California Business and Industrial Alliance runs new commercial on Fox News targeting the California Civil Rights Department

SUNLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Labor Day, the California Business and Industrial Alliance (CABIA) is highlighting state agencies that do a poor job serving taxpayers. The group's latest target, and the subject of a new TV commercial airing this week, is the California Civil Rights Department (CRD).

CABIA is airing its new commercial on Fox News Channel in Sacramento on Wed. 8/30 through Labor Day weekend. You can watch the commercial here .

The ad highlights recent controversies at the department, including:

President and founder of CABIA Tom Manzo released the following statement on the ad:

"California's Civil Rights Department is supposed to look out for the rights of California workers. Instead, it's picking fights with the federal EEOC, allegedly discriminating against religious minorities, and even getting sued by its own staff union. Where's the civility in that? It's time to clean up the Civil Rights Department."

