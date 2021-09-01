Small Biz Commercial Transportation Spending Up, Leasing Outpacing Buying

Small Businesses Spending More On Commercial Vehicles Tweet this

The most recent "Heads Up" study also revealed that 55% of SMBs want their fleets to be increasingly electric, and 70% also say that Connected Vehicle Technology is a high priority, with a need to "facilitate remote monitoring," and "making fleet management easier" given as their major motivations. In fact, the data also shows that 44% of SMBs have already made investments in connectivity and other technologies, citing safety reasons, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs as the top reasons for such spending.

"This study confirms our belief that most SMBs not only weathered the pandemic, but often prospered through it, and now they are looking to their commercial vehicle partners for innovation, technology, and connectivity solutions that will make them even more disruption-proof going forward," says Miki Velemirovich, President of Cargo, an expert on the transportation industry, and a former executive at Mercedes-Benz.

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 55-employee Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

