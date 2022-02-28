Small Bore Connectors Market is Set to Grow by USD 147.18 million from 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG & Baxter International Inc. | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased number of surgical procedures, growing investment in healthcare, and the increase in chronic disorders. The growing adoption of myocardial infarction (MI) surgeries is a major supporting the small-bore connectors market growth. However, a lack of skilled expertise is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The small-bore connectors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The small-bore connectors market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., A. Hopf Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., CardioMed Supplies Inc., Dover Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Elcam Medical Group, ICU Medical Inc., Medzus Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Merck KGaA, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Nordson Corp., Qosina Corp., and Smiths Group Plc.

Few Companies with key offerings

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers small-bore connectors that are used in all medical disciplines where IV therapy is performed for activities such as fluid volume maintenance and fluid volume replacement, under the brand name of Bbraun.

The company offers small-bore connectors that are used in all medical disciplines where IV therapy is performed for activities such as fluid volume maintenance and fluid volume replacement, under the brand name of Bbraun. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers small-bore connectors that are used during infusion therapy to extend, branch, block, connect, add and extract fluids, under the brand name of Baxter.

The company offers small-bore connectors that are used during infusion therapy to extend, branch, block, connect, add and extract fluids, under the brand name of Baxter. Elcam Medical Group - The company offers small-bore connectors that allow the customization of lines addressing specific application requirements, under the brand name of Elcam Medical.

The company offers small-bore connectors that allow the customization of lines addressing specific application requirements, under the brand name of Elcam Medical. Becton Dickinson and Co - The company offers small-bore connectors that have a split septum design that adheres to guidelines for reducing CRBSIs set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, under the brand name Q Syte.

The company offers small-bore connectors that have a split septum design that adheres to guidelines for reducing CRBSIs set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, under the brand name Q Syte. Merit Medical Systems Inc -The company offers small-bore connectors with the user-selectable vented macro-drip chamber, and small-bore tubing, under the brand name Merit.

To gain access for all 20+ major companies with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the small-bore connectors market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into liquid bore connectors and gas bore connectors.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Related Reports

Dental Biomaterials Market -The dental biomaterials market share is expected to increase by USD 492.69 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%. Download a free sample now!

Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market -The pharmaceutical cartridges market share is expected to increase by USD 624.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Download a free sample now!

Small Bore Connectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Performing market contribution North America at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., A. Hopf Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., CardioMed Supplies Inc., Dover Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Elcam Medical Group, ICU Medical Inc., Medzus Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Merck KGaA, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Nordson Corp., Qosina Corp., and Smiths Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Liquid bore connector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Liquid bore connector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Liquid bore connector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Liquid bore connector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Liquid bore connector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gas bore connector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Gas bore connector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gas bore connector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Gas bore connector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gas bore connector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun Melsungen AG

. Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 85: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 88: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 90: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Elcam Medical Group

Exhibit 99: Elcam Medical Group - Overview



Exhibit 100: Elcam Medical Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Elcam Medical Group - Key offerings

10.7 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 102: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 110: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Nordson Corp.

Exhibit 115: Nordson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nordson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Nordson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Nordson Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Qosina Corp.

Exhibit 119: Qosina Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Qosina Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Qosina Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 122: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio