Small Business Benefits™ Arms Business Owners With Back Office Resources to Scale and Grow

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many small business owners start their businesses because they have passion for the work they do and love helping their customers. Most don't dream of doing payroll or learning the ins and outs of small business law, and most of the time, they are not large enough to justify hiring these positions in-house. That's where the power of Small Business Benefits™ comes into play.

Small Business Benefits™

Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources specifically designed to help small businesses navigate and conquer back office tasks like payroll, accounting, taxes, and legal needs, so they can focus on what they do best - running their business.

Through strategic partnerships with best-in-class providers like LegalShield and1-800Accountant, Small Business Benefits is able to provide the crucial back office support that small businesses need without breaking the bank.

Small Business Benefit members enjoy the following benefits provided by LegalShield:

100% of the monthly premium is tax deductible

Proprietary Nationwide Network of Provider Law Firms

Superior Service

Quality Assurance

Legal Plans (no high hourly rates)

Identity theft protection

Small business solutions (up to 100 employees)

Small Business Benefit members enjoy the following benefits provided by 1-800Accountant:

Affordable, flat-rate pricing. 30 days, no obligation. Satisfaction guaranteed.

Tax Education: Hear about deductions and tax strategies that will save you thousands. Find out about important, upcoming filing deadlines and compliance requirements.

Peace of mind: Focus on managing and growing your business – not your taxes.

Reduce your risk of audit: Learn tips and tricks that will minimize your risk of being audited.

Save money: Learn how your business is taxed.

Small Business Benefits is free to join and stacked with best-in-class products and services. In addition to back office support, Small Business Benefits, through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, Marketing 360®, BenefitHub®, PS, and Office Depot®, is also able to offer employee benefits, marketing solutions, lending and capital, and everyday perks.

To learn more about Small Business Benefits™ and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/ .

About Small Business Benefits™:

Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Small Business Benefits™