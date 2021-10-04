Small Business Benefits™ Arms Business Owners With Powerful Marketing Resources To Scale and Grow

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners often lack the resources to fully market their businesses themselves. Afterall, they should be spending their time running the business and doing what they do best, and having an in-house marketing team is expensive. That's where Small Business Benefits™ comes in.

Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources and tools specifically designed to give small businesses everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular marketing platform.

Through a strategic partnership with Marketing 360, Small Business Benefits' members enjoy access to the fully integrated Marketing 360 platform which has everything a business needs to manage and grow, all from a singular marketing platform.

Work with a talented team of marketing experts, designers, content writers, ad specialists, video pros, photographers, and more

Build a beautiful website - An intuitive website builder and a library of website design templates to make it easy to build a beautiful, professional website for your business

Capture market share - Multi-channel advertising to help drive leads on popular channels like Google, YouTube, and Facebook

Stay organized - A fully customizable CRM built to scale with your business. Manage all of your contacts, projects, deals, and more

Email and text message marketing - Nurture leads and clients with automated nurture tracks

Manage social media - Create and schedule social posts on multiple platforms all from the Social app within Marketing 360

And so much more!

Small Business Benefits is free to join and stacked with best-in-class products and services. In addition to marketing support, Small Business Benefits, through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, 1800-Accountant, BenefitHub®, and Office Depot®, is also able to offer employee benefits, accounting and tax support, lending and capital, and tons of everyday perks.

To learn more about Small Business Benefits™ and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/ .



About Small Business Benefits™:

Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Small Business Benefits