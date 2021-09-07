Small Business Benefits™ arms Business Owners with Resources Needed to Compete with Large Corporations
Sep 07, 2021, 08:38 ET
MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Benefits™ is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources - from employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting - to help small businesses grow and offset day-to-day administrative burdens.
Finding the right solutions for small businesses can be difficult, as many of the best benefits are reserved for larger corporations. Small Business Benefits carefully selected a premier suite of solutions that have a proven track record. These solutions provide smarter benefits that help business owners attract top talent, keep existing employees happy, improve productivity, and lower expenses. Small Business Benefits offers a flexible, personalized approach that results in a holistic benefits package that fits the company's culture, improves the wellbeing of employees, and achieves the business's goal.
Small Business Benefits is free to join and stacked with best-in-class products and services. Through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, BenefitHub, 1800-Accountant, lending partners, UPS, and Office Depot®, Small Business Benefits is able to offer:
- Employee Benefits
- Group Health Insurance
- Retirement (401K)
- Human Resources
- Liability Insurance
- Everyday Savings and Perks
- Back Office Support
- Payroll
- Accounting
- Taxes
- Legal
- Marketing
- Advertising
- Websites
- Social Media
- CRM
- Lending
- Spot lending
- Funding to help grow
- Tools to build business credit
As an added bonus, free accounts gain access to BenefitHub®, a marketplace full of lifestyle related savings, and corporate level discounts on back office needs, like supplies and shipping.
To learn more about Small Business Benefits™ and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/.
About Small Business Benefits™:
Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.
Contact:
Farra Lanzer
[email protected]
970-541-3284
SOURCE Small Business Benefits
