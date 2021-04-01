Small Business Champions Creatively Disruptive Launch Kids Activity Centers Olympic Kickstart Package, Offers 2-Months Free for Marketing Services for Businesses

SURPRISE, Ariz., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatively Disruptive ( https://creativelydisruptive.com/stimulus ) is a digital marketing agency known as the "Small Business Champions'' offering a unique type of stimulus package for kids activity center business owners.

The Kids Activity Centers Kickstart Package promotes continued growth for one of the small business sectors hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every month, Creatively Disruptive will partner with 10 gymnastics clubs, dance studios, and swim schools and give them a financial kickstart by waiving company fees for the first two months.

When the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted small business owners financially, the Creatively Disruptive team stepped up and offered guidance on growing and scaling a digital presence with the Small Business Marketing Academy, allowing customers to "pay what you can," and additional webinars and other free resources for business owners. One year after the pandemic, Creatively Disruptive has announced the Kids Activity Centers Kickstart Package and offering two-months free of digital marketing services to ten kids activity centers each month.

Rebounding from the COVID-19 Pandemic

Gymnastics clubs, dance studios, and swim schools are among the kids activity centers financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IBISWorld.

"Kids activity centers have been a core customer group for Creatively Disruptive," said company CEO and co-founder Andy Seeley. "When the pandemic hit, we spoke with many that were worried about how to keep their doors open. With the 2021 Olympics coming up around the corner, this is a critical time for these small businesses and the kids and families they offer services. We want to ensure that they continue to grow and succeed despite the setbacks of pandemic restrictions."

Abiding by social distancing guidelines as businesses have reopened, many kids' activity centers have had to limit enrollment and rely heavily on virtual experiences. With talk of the 2021 Olympics still buzzing, business owners are asking, "how do we get back on our feet again, and how can we maximize the enrollments we usually see in an Olympic year?"

"I hear about gyms struggling, especially preschool programs, and we consistently have 5 to 6 new enrollees and 5 to 8 trials per day! It's amazing! Thank you and the team for all you do!" said Airborne Gymnastics Academy. Since working with Creatively Disruptive, they went from an enrollment of 81 in July 2020 to over 300 and waitlist enrollment as of March 2021.

Small business owners looking to take advantage of this Kids Activity Center Kickstart Package can apply by visiting the Creatively Disruptive website. Certain restrictions apply, and Creatively Disruptive will only be accepting 10 qualified applicants per month.

About Creatively Disruptive

Creatively Disruptive is a digital marketing agency built by a team of professional nerds that work together as the Small Business Champions! With a team that spans time zones across the globe, they focus around-the-clock fighting those pixels, keeping up with all the latest algorithms, and making sure you're getting your money's worth for your online advertising. For more information, visit https://creativelydisruptive.com .'

