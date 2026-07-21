Small Business Digital Banking Advances with Payment Innovations and Upgraded Invoicing and Receivables Capabilities

Bank of America Remains No. 1 in Keynova Group's

Annual Small Business Digital Banker Scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keynova Group, the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of its 2026 Small Business Digital Banker Scorecard. Bank of America continues to earn first place in the annual benchmark which evaluates the online and mobile experience offered to small businesses by the top 11 national and regional banks.

The 2026 key findings illustrate how banks are providing small businesses with a wider range of purpose-built payments and cash flow solutions including faster payments, transfers and advanced invoicing capabilities with expanded receivables options. As the overall winner, Bank of America stands out for its best-in-class account opening, integrated third-party business apps and cash flow reports, and for the depth of its mobile virtual assistant's support for small business customers.

"Small businesses are benefiting from a heightened focus on business digital banking, as banks offer both online and mobile users business-grade payments and cash flow services," said Susan Foulds, managing director, Keynova Group. "One size does not fit all when it comes to small business banking as organizations range from home-based and seasonal to main-street retail, commercial and community enterprises––requiring banks to provide flexible platforms that support broader money movement alternatives like ACH payments to vendors and employees, wire transfers and real-time payments."

Key Findings:

Digital Payments Mature for Small Businesses

Traditionally, banks have offered small businesses consumer-style digital banking and payments with a few business add-ons; however, many are updating or replacing these systems with digital services tailored to companies' varying payments needs. Allowing small business owners to send ACH payments is becoming more common, and 30% of banks are now enabling customers to request incoming ACH payments. Yet, only Chase, Citi and U.S. Bank offer instant payments to eligible recipients at banks participating in the Real-Time Payments network. Convenient user experience best practices, including the ability to group payees into categorized subsets or set payment reminders, are increasingly available as well. U.S. Bank has introduced a new Payment Center that delivers core elements of corporate treasury services; it is the first Scorecard bank to offer ACH and card-funded payments through bill pay—integrating pending bill management, approval routing and searchable vendor lists.

More Small Business Receivables Options

Banks are also accelerating investments into expanded receivables solutions that streamline cash flow for small businesses. Accepting incoming card payments in addition to ACH and wires directly into business deposit accounts––offered by nearly 40% of banks––eliminates the need to separately enroll in merchant services.. With integrated invoicing and reporting services that track paid and unpaid receivables and send reminders when payments are due or late, over one-third of banks evaluated provide a comprehensive receivables solution explicitly designed for small firms.

Banks Unify Invoicing with Payment Collections and Cash Flow Reporting

Integrating customized invoicing and cash flow reporting within online banking is emerging as an alternative to linking small business accounts to third-party apps or upgrading business users to a treasury platform. While nearly two-thirds of Scorecard banks offer single sign-on access to invoicing through online banking and 73% enable small firms to accept credit card payments, some banks go a step further by merging robust invoicing with expanded collections and rich reporting tools. This creates a streamlined cash management experience which can include customizable invoice templates with links to receivables and reporting––now available from 36% of banks. Though most banks enable small businesses to accept credit cards, only one-third tightly integrate card payments into online banking and invoicing, providing comprehensive insights into receivables and cash flow.

About the Small Business Digital Banker Scorecard

Syndicated for more than two decades, Keynova Group's annual, fact-based Small Business Digital Banker Scorecard objectively evaluates the online and mobile banking services offered to small business customers by leading U.S. banks, identifying industry best practices, evolving digital trends and insights. These banks include Bank of America, BMO, Chase, Citi, Citizens, Huntington, PNC, TD Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. For more information please visit: https://www.keynovagroup.com/scorecards/#banking.

About Keynova Group

Keynova Group is the nation's foremost competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis of consumer and small business digital financial services, including banking, credit card, home lending and insurance. Since 1999, Keynova Group's Scorecards have served as the go-to source for leading financial services firms to obtain reliable competitive intelligence and actionable insights. The firm's proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their digital channels to deliver a premier experience to customers and prospects.

SOURCE Keynova Group